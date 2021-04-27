NFL Draft 2021: Eagles’ options of Patrick Surtain II, Jaycee Horn tough to pass up

Daniel Jeremiah: Would be tough for Eagles to pass up either top CB originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

The Eagles’ biggest need might just line up with really good value when they’re on the board at 12.

NFL Network’s Daniel Jeremiah thinks it would be hard to pass that up.

Jeremiah was a guest on WIP with Jon Marks and Ike Reese on Monday afternoon to talk about what the Eagles might do with their No. 12 selection in just a few days.

“I think just with where they’re positioned, I think you’re looking at a couple different options,” Jeremiah said. “I look at the corner position. If one of those top two guys are there between (Patrick) Surtain and (Jaycee) Horn, I think that would be tough for them to pass up where they are in position.

“To me, I think you’re looking at those two corners. I think one of those Alabama receivers, I think will be there. And then potentially, let’s say, (Rashawn) Slater could get there. I would say in that scenario, to me, DeVonta Smith would be the best player potentially that could get there. If we kind of go off who we think will be there. I think DeVonta Smith will be the highest rated player there, the best rated player there. Then it comes down to, do you take the best player or do you address probably the more pressing need, which is the corner. That would be the ultimate decision, I think. Between a wideout and a corner.”

The Eagles — like every other team — always say they simply take the best player available but that’s not true. They didn’t even do that last year during the 2020 draft. It’s really about BPA with certain parameters the decision is also weighed based on the value and priority of the position.

Here are the updated odds by position from Points Bet for the Eagles’ first pick:

Wide receiver: +125

Cornerback: +175

Offensive lineman: +700

Defensive lineman: +1000

It’s worth pointing out that the Eagles haven’t taken a defensive back in the first round since 2002, when they selected Lito Sheppard before drafting Michael Lewis and Sheldon Brown in the second round. But the Eagles drafted a wideout last year in the first round and are seemingly in a better position at receiver than they are at cornerback where, aside from 30-year-old Darius Slay, the cupboard is pretty bare.

And Jeremiah thinks the Eagles couldn’t go wrong with either of the top corners: Surtain or Horn.

“I like Surtain better but it’s close,” he said. “I think you could even make a case if you’re just going to be a pure cover man team, which I don’t think the Eagles are going to be be, that you could like Horn maybe a little bit better. He’s really good there. I think Surtain is a little more versatile in the things he can do. He’s got a little bit longer track record. Both kids are sharp. Surtain is a little bit bigger, little bit longer. But they’re very close, very comparable. I don’t know that there’s a wrong option there between those two.”

In his latest top 50, Jeremiah has Surtain ranked as his 10th-best player and Horn ranked at No. 16. Most analysts seem to have Surtain ranked higher than Horn.

But Jeremiah thinks the Eagles would be getting a good player with either of them, which is important to note. Because there’s a good chance they’re not both there at 12.

“Big-time players, pedigree, all that stuff,” Jeremiah said. “They played … and everyone kind of makes fun of people as being SEC snobs and maybe I guess they can kind be like that a little bit inside that conference, but it is what it is. You’re playing the best players week in and week out. You’re practicing against the best players week in and week out and these guys have a pretty good track record against the best in football has. That does matter.”

