NFL Draft 2021: Eagles' DeVonta Smith pick infuriated Giants fans

These Giants fans were furious after Eagles' trade, pick

The 10th, 11th, and 12th picks in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft were fascinating in large part because they belonged to three NFC East squads: the Cowboys, Giants, and Eagles.

As the picks approached, the draft board seemed to have boxed the Eagles into a corner, with basically no one expecting a possible trade between fierce division rivals.

But then... the Cowboys let the Eagles jump up two spots and grab a thrilling and dynamic playmaker in DeVonta Smith!

And Giants fans? Giants fans were MAD. So, so, so mad. Because, as we saw later in the first round when New York picked Florida's Kadarius Toney, the Giants' front office really wanted another wide receiver to help franchise QB Daniel Jones. They definitely wanted Smith, and instead he went to a rival in their division.

Oh, and let's not forget the Eagles losing to Washington in Week 17 blocked the Giants from the playoffs.

All of that led to this truly epic meltdown from a Giants superfan as all the first-round trade-up drama unfolded:

My goodness, that's an absolute masterpiece of a reaction video. Maybe the best one I've ever seen. The best lines, in no particular order:

0:43: "I can't. I just can't." *stands up and walks around the room*

0:46: *to no one* NO!

1:00: "What are the Eagles going to do?" "They're taking Smith." "Well that's not good!"

1:07: "*unintelligible*"

1:28, while cuddling a football: "Why can't they just leave us alone?"

1:50-1:55: "*yelling*"

A-mazing.

Eagles cornerback Darius Slay caught wind of the clip and took a second out of his Friday to laugh at the guy's misery online:

And this Giants fan wasn't the only one furious with how things went down. Here's a sampling from across Big Blue's fanbase:

SMH so these clowns not only cost us a playoff spot they dealed with cowboys of all ppl to snag Smith from us 😒😒😒 — Water_Lyfe🌊🌊 (@BobbyMackey2593) April 30, 2021

Of course y’all let the Eagles leapfrog us smh, draft Parsons please — Lask (@LittleLask) April 30, 2021

I hate the Eagles so much — No way Oshae (@officialcmgreal) April 30, 2021

Giants fans if Devonta Smith goes here after an in-division trade pic.twitter.com/EvdbQtsHoo — Fitz (@FitzGSN_) April 30, 2021

Bro I hate the eagles man and f*** Dallas for doing that — Guido (@NJGuidoNYC) April 30, 2021

As a humble giants fan...YALL BE MISSING TF OUTTA THE RIGHT PLAYERS https://t.co/6oWnnNt6Qi — Shiesty Son (@PackInaMell) April 30, 2021

And when the Giants landed on Toney at No. 20 after a trade down, the Giants fans on ESPN... were not exactly thrilled with the pick:

Nothing better than adding a potential star while also destroying a rival fanbase's night. The first night of the Draft was about as good as it gets for the Eagles.

Let's see if Howie Roseman & Co. can keep it rolling on Friday.

