NFL Draft 2021: Eagles get A+ from Daniel Jeremiah

Eagles get A from NFL draft expert for 2021 haul

It remains to be seen how it will all play out on the field, but one draft expert gave Howie Roseman and Company extremely high marks for their 2021 draft class.

NFL Network draft analyst and former NFL scout Daniel Jeremiah gave the Eagles an A+ for their selections based on his Top 150 ranked players in the 2021 draft pool. He based his grades for teams on a points system from his Top 150 – the top player on his list is worth 150 points, and so on – and each of the Eagles’ top six selections were ranked in his Top 150, for a total of 526 points. That figure ranks fourth in the NFL, behind the Panthers (572), the Dolphins (543), and the Jaguars (534).

Miami and Jacksonville both had four picks in the top 45.

Here is the breakdown of the Eagles’ top six picks, and where they were listed in Jeremiah’s rankings:

Based on the Top 150 list, Devonta Smith was a nice pick at 10th overall. OL Landon Dickerson, DT Milton Williams and CB Zech McPherson were all taken right around where Jeremiah had them valued. The real sleeper value seems to come from their 5th round pick RB Kenny Gainwell and their initial 6th-rounder, DT Marlon Tuipulotu

Here is what Jeremiah had to say about the Eagles’ selections:

“I thought [the Devonta Smith pick] was smart. You look back at last year, Jalen Reagor wasn’t healthy, didn’t have a big year. You could’ve said ‘we just went receiver, we can’t do it again.’ No. Trust the board, take the best player. They did that, and I think they got some other starters along the way, including a sleeper in Zech McPherson out of Texas Tech, who I think has a chance to plug in right away and start at corner for the Eagles.”

This is not scientific, but if the Eagles get close to the value that Jeremiah foresees in this draft class, the front office can pat themselves on the back.

