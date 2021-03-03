NFL Draft 2021: Deshaun Watson trade to the Dolphins that would instantly rebuild the Texans

Is a mock draft truly legitimate if it does not include the Houston Texans trading quarterback Deshaun Watson?

That seems to be the prerequisite to any mock draft these days, and Pro Football Focus is no exception.

In By Eric Eager and George Chahrouri’s latest mock draft, the Texans trade Watson to the Miami Dolphins and receive compensation that kickstarts the rebuilding process in Houston. Here is how the trade shakes out for the Texans.

1. Houston trades Watson, draft Justin Fields

The Texans trade Watson and pick up Miami's No. 3 and No. 18 overall picks along with an undisclosed future first-round pick. Houston also adds cornerback Xavien Howard and quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. With the No. 3 pick in the draft, the Texans select Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields.

2. What about Tua?

Former New England Patriots director of player personnel Nick Caserio helps out his old team with the quarterback situation. The Texans deal Tagovailoa to the Patriots for the AFC East club's No. 15 overall selection. Houston then uses that pick to select Florida State cornerback Asante Samuel, Jr.

3. Beefing up the pass rush

With the 18th pick in the draft, Houston selects Georgia outside linebacker Azeez Ojulari. In his final season with the Bulldogs, Ojulari collected 9.5 sacks, 12.5 tackles for loss, and four forced fumbles. The 6-3, 240-pound edge rusher could be just what Houston needs to recover from the loss of J.J. Watt on the outside. With three first-round picks, another at a later date, and an All-Pro cornerback, that would be enough of a boost to help Houston get over the colossal failure of trading Watson and transitioning to the David Culley era.

