NFL Draft 2021: Caleb Farley could give Eagles very difficult decision to make

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Reuben Frank
·5 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Eagles could face difficult call on Caleb Farley originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

When Ray Didinger, Barrett Brooks, Dave Zangaro and myself ran our Eagle Eye podcast mock draft earlier this week, we happened upon a curious scenario.

By the time the Eagles were up at No. 12, Alabama WR Jaylen Waddle had been selected by the Lions at No. 7, Alabama corner Patrick Surtain II had gone to the Panthers at No. 8 and South Carolina corner Jaycee Horn went No. 10 to the Cowboys.

In this scenario, the Eagles were left without the three players they’ve been most closely associated with since their big trade down from 6 to 12.

In our mock draft, with those guys off the board, I took Virginia Tech cornerback Caleb Farley at 12. But would the Eagles really take him?

It’s a curious situation.

Not that long ago, Farley was considered by some the top cornerback in the 2021 draft and at worst No. 2 behind Alabama’s Patrick Surtain II. He had a terrific 2019 sophomore season for the Hokies with four interceptions and made 1st-team all-ACC.

Then he opted out of the 2020 season and last month it emerged that he would be undergoing surgery on his back - a microdiscectomy procedure. That procedure was March 23 and meant he wasn't able to work out at Virginia Tech's pro day.

Based on film, Farley is as good as anybody.

When ESPN’s Todd McShay released his first mock draft - before the surgery news - he mocked Surtain at No. 10, Farley No. 12 and Horn No. 16. By his latest mock, Surtain had moved up to No. 8 and Horn to No. 10 and Farley had dropped to No. 18.

Daniel Jeremiah of NFL.com had Farley as the first corner off the board in his first draft, going at No. 9. He had Surtain at 10 and Horn at 22. In his most recent, he has Surtain going to the Eagles at No. 12, Horn No. 13 and Farley 22.

If either Horn or Surtain falls into the Eagles lap at No. 12, it’s hard to imagine them passing them up.

But what if they’re both off the board, as well as Waddle? Does Farley’s surgery disqualify him from that No. 12 spot?  

Based on film and performance, yeah, he’s that good. But will the back procedure scare the Eagles off?

Just four years ago, the Eagles gambled on Sidney Jones in the second round after he blew out his Achilles at his pro day and although he had a few moments during his three seasons here, he never came close to being the player the Eagles hoped for. He started 14 games in an Eagles uniform, picked off two passes and is now with the Jaguars.

A year ago, general manager Howie Roseman said the Eagles would be more reluctant to draft an injured player in the future.

“Hope is not a strategy when it comes to injuries,” he said. “When you bring in guys that are injured, it obviously increases the risk that they will get hurt again.’’

But the Eagles are desperate at cornerback. 

They have 30-year-old Darius Slay; oft-injured 4th-year pro Avonte Maddox, whose outside CB experiment last year didn’t go well (and isn’t signed past 2021); and then guys like Michael Jacquet, Jameson Houston and Grayland Arnold.

The next-highest-rated corner is Greg Newsome of Northwestern, who has a chance to be very good but would likely be a reach at No. 12. No other corner is considered a 1st-round talent.

If the Eagles go best available in this scenario it could leave them without a CB2. They could trade down again and snag Newsome and add a pick. Or they could address corner in the second or third round. 

But the last few corners they’ve drafted in the middle rounds – Maddox in the 4th round in 2018, Jones in 2017, Rasul Douglas in the 3rd round in 2017, Chip Kelly pick Eric Rowe in the 2nd round in 2015, Brandon Boykin in the 4th round in 2012, Curtis Marsh in the 3rd round in 2011 – haven’t panned out.  

Farley told Peter King of NBC Sports that he needs about four months of rehab and that NFL doctors who examined him in Indianapolis recently cleared him to play in 2021.

“I got a lot of positive feedback from the NFL doctors,” Farley told King for this week’s Football Morning in America column. “The NFL doctors confirmed I would be ready for the season, and they told me this is definitely not a chronic thing. … I plan to be the best cornerback of my generation.”

The Eagles, who haven't drafted a quality corner since Lito Sheppard 19 years ago, could certainly use the best cornerback of his generation.

Taking Farley at 12 could very well be the only way the Eagles land an elite young cornerback this year. And if the injury really is behind him and he goes somewhere else, that's a disaster the Eagles don't need.

Of course, if some QB-desperate team leapfrogs the Eagles and makes it five QBs in the first 11 picks that pushes down the best non-QBs in the draft and gives the Eagles a much better shot at one of the presumed Big 3 of Waddle, Surtain and Horn.

If not?

The Eagles are going to have a huge decision to make about Farley, his back and his future.

Subscribe to the Eagle Eye podcast:

Apple Podcasts | Google Play | Spotify | Stitcher | Art19 | Watch on YouTube

Recommended Stories

  • Ravens Draft Prospect Profile: Trevon Moehrig

    The Baltimore Ravens could address the safety position in the 2021 draft. The team could select Trevon Moehrig, a star free safety

  • Colts release statement on shooting at Indianapolis FedEx facility

    Colts give a statement on the fatal shooting.

  • Kyle Shanahan, 49ers believe in plan at No. 3, Sean McVay says

    Sean McVay weighed in on 49ers' decision to trade up to the No. 3 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

  • Creed Humphrey’s placement in latest mock draft

    In the latest Draft Wire second-round projections, Oklahoma’s Creed Humphrey was listed at No. 55 overall going to the Pittsburgh Steelers. The Steelers have not invested heavily in the front unit in recent years and an upgrade is essential. He would be a valuable addition to the Steelers gap/power scheme

  • At least eight dead in Indianapolis shooting

    Police say at least eight people have been killed and several others wounded when a gunman opened fire at a FedEx facility in Indiana, before taking his own life.The incident occurred late Thursday night at a FedEx operations center near Indianapolis International airport.Genae Cook is with the Indianapolis Metro Police Department:"It is very heartbreaking and, you know, Indianapolis Metro Police Department, the officers responded, they came in, they went in and they did their job. And a lot of them are trying to face this because this is a sight that no one should have to see."Details are still coming in. A FedEx spokesman says the company was, quote, "deeply shocked and saddened" by the loss, but didn't clarify if all those killed were FedEx employees.At least 30 people have been killed in mass shooting incidents around the country in just the last month.

  • Police look for motive after Indianapolis shooting

    INDIANAPOLIS METROPOLITAN POLICE DEPARTMENT CHIEF RANDAL TAYLOR: "We've all been shaken by this heinous act."Authorities in Indianapolis said on Friday that it was still too early to know what motivated a gunman who killed eight employees at a FedEx facility and wounded several others before taking his own life. IMPD DEPUTY CHIEF CRAIG MCCARTT: "You know, I can really tell you very little..."Craig McCartt, the Indianapolis police department's deputy chief, told a news briefing that the shooting, which lasted only a couple of minutes, was already over by the time police responded to the scene.MCCARTT: "There was no confrontation with anyone that was there. There was no disturbance. There was no argument. He just appeared to randomly start shooting. And that began in the parking lot and then he did go into the facility for a brief period of time."Officers found the suspect dead inside the facility of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, along with four victims. The other four victims were outside the building. INDIANAPOLIS MAYOR JOE HOGSETT: "...tragedies like this continue to occur."Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett noted that the shooting late Thursday night was not only the latest in a spate of mass shootings across the United States but the third in his city alone so far this year.In a statement, President Joe Biden called on Congress to address what he called an "epidemic" of gun violence by enacting gun safety measures, an appeal echoed by Vice President Kamala Harris...HARRIS: "...this violence must end."... and White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki.PSAKI: "The Senate should take up and pass the three bills strengthening background checks that passed the House with bipartisan majorities and have the overwhelming support of the American people."Friday marked the 14th anniversary of the deadliest school shooting in U.S. history at Virginia Tech, which saw 32 people killed. The shooting at the FedEx facility also follows more recent rampages at three day spas in the Atlanta area that left eight dead and one at a Colorado grocery store that killed 10.

  • Marshawn Lynch talked to Tom Brady, Bucs about a return last season

    In December, former NFL running back Marshawn Lynch told Conan O’Brien he would unretire for a contender and that teams had shown interest. Lynch shared more details during a recent interview with ESPN. “I was specifically speaking to Tom Brady and the Bucs. That’s who I was talking to,” Lynch told ESPN, via joebucsfan.com. The [more]

  • Chuck Liddell backing Ben Askren vs. Jake Paul at Triller Fight Club: ‘He’s not easy to knock out’

    UFC Hall of Famer Chuck Liddell is supporting Ben Askren in the battle against Jake Paul.

  • Jamal Murray's torn ACL doesn't signal the end for the Nuggets' future

    He just turned 24 this February, and with a core under the age of 27, this isn’t the end of the story for the Nuggets. The momentum has stopped for now, but there’s always another way to the cup.

  • Bellator 257 live and official results (5:30 p.m. ET)

    Bellator 257 takes place Friday, and you can join us for a live video stream and official results beginning at 6 p.m. ET (3 p.m. PT).

  • Kelly Olynyk with a dunk vs the Denver Nuggets

    Kelly Olynyk (Houston Rockets) with a dunk vs the Denver Nuggets, 04/16/2021

  • Formula 1 Imola betting preview: Can Red Bull hold off Mercedes this time?

    Max Verstappen may have a faster car than Lewis Hamilton. Will that equal a win in the second race of the season?

  • Watson, Watanabe lead Raptors past Magic, 113-102

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) Paul Watson Jr. scored 20 of his career-high 30 points in the third quarter Friday night and the Toronto Raptors pulled away to a 113-102 victory over the Orlando Magic. Playing in only his second game after missing 11 games due to the NBA's COVID-19 protocol, Watson converted six straight 3-point shots in the period, in which Toronto outscored the Magic 38-19. ''I had a tough little stretch of about three days,'' Watson said of his coronavirus experience, ''but I feel like my preparation since then is really helping me get to where I am now.

  • Conor McGregor calls off UFC 264 fight with Dustin Poirier over missing charitable donation

    McGregor called off his fight with Poirier after being called out for not making good on his donation to Poirier's foundation.

  • Bubba Wallace senses 'a lot of potential' in 23XI's early showings

    Bubba Wallace’s first campaign with first-year team 23XI Racing hasn’t quite had the results in its set-sail season that have dazzled on paper. The magic number right now seems to be 16, his finishing position in three of the eight NASCAR Cup Series races so far this year. What has been encouraging has been the […]

  • Mavs star Luka Doncic: 'I don't understand the idea of a play-in'

    If the season were to end now, the Mavericks would be part of the play-in.

  • As Jamal Murray goes, so go the Denver Nuggets, even in heartbreaking injury

    Dreams of the underdog Denver Nuggets winning the franchise's first-ever NBA championship this season were dashed in the instance of rising star Jamal Murray's torn left ACL late Monday night.

  • Medvedev tests COVID-19 positive, out of Monte Carlo Masters

    World number two Daniil Medvedev of Russia has tested positive for COVID-19 and has been withdrawn from this week's Monte Carlo Masters, the ATP said on Tuesday. Medvedev, who was seeded second behind top-ranked Novak Djokovic at the ATP Masters 1000 event on clay, has been put in isolation and is being monitored, the men's tennis governing body said in a statement. "It's a big disappointment not to play in Monte-Carlo," said the 25-year-old Medvedev.

  • UFC on ESPN 22 weigh-in highlights, faceoffs and photo gallery

    All the pre-fight activities are in the books for UFC on ESPN 22 following Friday’s official weigh-ins and fighter faceoffs.

  • 2021 IndyCar season preview: Scott Dixon looks to beat a crowded field for his seventh title

    If Dixon wins the championship then Chip Ganassi will have a pair of seven-time champions on its team.