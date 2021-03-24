NFL Draft 2021: Brad Biggs predicts Bears will draft wide receiver in 2021 NFL Draft

Biggs: Bears might select wide receiver in round one originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The biggest upgrade the Bears needed this offseason was at quarterback. The fans wanted — no craved — Russell Wilson. Chicago gave their best offer to Seattle, and ended up signing Andy Dalton instead.

The Bears have added five players since the start of free agency March 17, which includes Dalton, defensive lineman Angelo Blackson, offensive lineman Elijah Wilkinson, outside linebacker Jeremiah Attaochu and cornerback Desmond Trufant. The Bears also brought back linebacker Christian Jones Tuesday on a one-year deal.

The veteran Trufant was signed after the Bears released two-time Pro Bowler Kyle Fuller to save $11 million in salary. Additionally, Buster Skrine was released earlier in March. With that said, the Bears might still go after a cornerback in this year's draft, according to Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune.

"Corner is definitely a need," Biggs said Wednesday on 670 The Score. "You don't cut Kyle Fuller and right away sign Desmond Trufant and fix the issue."

Trufant played with the Detroit Lions for only six games last season after dealing with a hamstring injury. He concluded with 20 tackles, one interception and four pass breakups.

Keeping Trufant healthy and hoping he stays that way is a concern for the Bears defense and may allude to the Bears drafting an additional cornerback for insurance.

The Bears — who have the 20th selection in the first round this year — had luck in last year's draft selecting cornerback Jaylon Johnson in round two.

But Biggs doesn't believe the Bears will select a cornerback in the first round.

"They gotta help Andy Dalton.

"If I had to pick right now, I'd say wide receiver in round one and they double-back with a cornerback in round two," Biggs said.

Similar to the Bears and Russell Wilson situation, the team went all in to try and get wide receiver Kenny Golladay. Instead, Golladay signed a four-year deal worth $72 million with the New York Giants.

The NFL Draft will begin on April 29.

