NFL Draft 2021: Bears reportedly 'badly' want to trade up for QB

Report: Bears 'badly' want to trade up for QB

Does Ryan Pace have another draft day trade up his sleeve? According to CBS Sports’ Jonathan Jones, the Bears are working the phones trying to find a trade partner to move up in the first round.

“Sources have told me the Bears ‘badly’ want to move up from pick No. 20, and the only reason you'd give away that much future draft capital is for a franchise quarterback,” Jones wrote on Thursday morning. “Now, a veteran-laden team like the Bears could use those picks down the road, and it could cause the Bears trouble in the coming years if the quarterback doesn't pan out. But GM Ryan Pace needs to get a quarterback in the first two rounds, and it may be Fields up top or Kellen Mond later.”

Jones says there’s one pick and one player to look out for that could increase the odds of moving up to snag a quarterback.

“If Fields is available after the Bengals pick at No. 5, I think the Bears or Patriots could move up to get him,” Jones wrote.

Pace certainly hasn’t been shy about moving up before in the draft to get his guy. Much was made of his decision to move up one spot to select Mitchell Trubisky in 2017. The year before he also moved from No. 11 overall to No. 9 to pick Leonard Floyd. Neither of those moves worked out for the Bears, so if Pace pulls off another first-round trade this year, fans will be hoping the third time’s a charm.

