NFL Draft 2021: Bears reportedly outbid Vikings for No. 11 pick

Florio: Bears may have prevented Vikings from drafting Fields originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

One day later, Bears fans everywhere are still revelling in the fact that they may, finally, have their franchise quarterback. Trading up from No. 20 to No. 11 was a gutsy move, but it’s been almost universally seen as a great move. But what could make the move even sweeter for Bears fans is a report that by moving up to snag Fields, Pace may have simultaneously kept him, or another big time player, away from a division rival.

“It’s good they did (trade up to No. 11),” said Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio. “Because you know what? The Minnesota Vikings may have been thinking about taking Fields at No. 14 if someone hadn’t jumped up to get him. But the Bears did, and we’ll see how he turns out at the next level.”

Meanwhile, the Athletic’s Chad Graff reports that the Vikings were also trying to trade up to No. 11, but for another top-tier prospect.

One thing I can add to this today: The Vikings tried hard to move to No. 11 to take Rashawn Slater. But for the Giants, the Bears’ offer was better.



So not only did that trade bring Justin Fields to the NFC North, it also kept the Vikings from getting Slater. — Chad Graff (@ChadGraff) April 30, 2021

But the Vikings were denied Slater as well. The Chargers scooped him up one pick ahead of them, so Minnesota opted to move back in the draft, eventually landing Christian Darrisaw at No. 24.

Landing your new franchise QB? Pretty sweet. But, possibly denying your division rival not one, but two elite prospects? That’s even sweeter.

Click here to subscribe to the Under Center Podcast for free.

Download

Download MyTeams Today!