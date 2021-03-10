NFL Draft 2021: Bears receive two compensatory 6th-round picks

Bears receive two compensatory 6th-round draft picks originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

In addition to releasing the 2021 salary cap on Wednesday, the NFL issued its list of compensatory picks for the upcoming draft. We already expected the Bears to receive two sixth-round picks, but now we know exactly where those picks will slot when the NFL Draft kicks off on April 29.

A look at the 2021 @NFL Draft compensatory selections pic.twitter.com/PMhApYhe6D — Michael Signora (@NFLfootballinfo) March 10, 2021

The league uses a formula to account for key players a team lost and gained in free agency in the prior offseason. For the Bears, the key addition was Robert Quinn, while Nick Kwiatkoski, Ha Ha Clinton-Dix and Nick Williams were key losses.

With these two extra picks, the Bears now have four sixth-round picks: their own pick, the two new compensatory picks and a pick from the Dolphins they received in the Adam Shaheen trade.

Last season the Bears had no sixth-round draft picks, but in 2019, they selected Duke Shelley at No. 205 overall. In the Ryan Pace era, the Bears have also drafted DeAndre Houston-Carson, Kylie Fitts and Tayo Fabuluje in the sixth round.

Click here to subscribe to the Under Center Podcast for free.

Download

Download MyTeams Today!