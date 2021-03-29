NFL Draft 2021: Bears, Mac Jones reportedly had 'great meeting'

Report: Bears, Alabama QB Mac Jones had 'great meeting' originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The NFL draft is exactly one month away, so we are in the heart of meet and greet season between teams and prospects. It’s hard to determine a team’s true intentions by simply going off of their schedule of sitdowns. But these meetings can tip the scales for a GM as we know from the dinner between Ryan Pace and Mitchell Trubisky back in 2017. So it’s worth noting that Dan Wiederer reports the Bears have met with Alabama quarterback Mac Jones.

Alabama quarterback Mac Jones has met with the Bears and called it "a great meeting."



"We just talked football for an hour straight. That's the best type of meeting for me. ... Hopefully I'll get a chance to talk to them more and see where that relationship goes." — Dan Wiederer (@danwiederer) March 29, 2021

Even if the Bears fall in love with Jones, he may not be available deep enough into the draft for Pace to select him. There’s serious speculation that the 49ers may have singled out Jones as their QB of the future after trading with the Dolphins to move up from the 12th pick in the upcoming draft to No. 3 overall. Our friends at NBC Sports Bay Area and Sunday Night Football note that Jones is a prototypical Kyle Shanahan quarterback, so San Francisco could pick him to succeed Jimmy Garoppolo.

If the Niners pass on Jones, and he falls towards the latter half of the draft, don’t rule out the Bears making a move to snag him. But if Jones— and the other top tier QBs— are all off the board before the Bears pick, don’t rule out another quarterback move either. Various mock drafts have them in on Texas A&M’s Kellen Mond, and the Bears attended Davis Mills’ Pro Day at Stanford as well.

Story continues

Click here to subscribe to the Under Center Podcast for free.

Download

Download MyTeams Today!