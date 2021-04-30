NFL Draft 2021: Bears' Justin Fields will wear No. 1

Justin Fields has his Bears number and it's on sale already originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

It's official, new Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields will wear No. 1 in the NFL. Fields wore No. 1 with Ohio State during his collegiate career.

Fields also wore No. 1 while with the Georgia Bulldogs before transferring to Ohio State.

The most legendary Bear to wear No. 1 is either Paddy Driscoll.

Driscoll was a Chicagoland native and played for the Bears back in the 1920s. He was known for being the best drop kicker in the NFL, back when they did that. He would be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1965 and the College Football Hall of Fame in 1974.

Driscoll was a eight-time All-Pro, won an NFL championship in 1925 and was named to the NFL 1920s All-Decade Team.

Jeff Jaeger might be the second most notable Bear to wear No. 1. He played for the Bears for three seasons in the late 90s, hitting over 80 percent of his kicks. A hip injury ended his career, but he was the most accurate kicker in Bears history at the time. And kicking at Soldier Field is no picnic.

The Bears lead the league in retired numbers, including three in the tradition range of quarterback numbers (3 - Bronko Nagurski, 5 - George McAfee, 7 - George Halas). Fortunately for Fields, 1 wasn't one of those retired numbers.

