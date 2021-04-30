NFL Draft 2021: 49ers could target these six players on Day 2

Six players 49ers could target on Day 2 of 2021 NFL Draft originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The 49ers got their quarterback, Trey Lance, with the No. 3 overall pick Thursday night.

Now, they can turn some of their focus toward bringing in more of a supporting cast for Lance on Day 2 of the draft.

The 49ers enter Friday with one second-round draft pick (No. 43 overall) and one third-round draft pick (No. 102 overall).

Slot receiver is one area the 49ers are expected to identify as a position of interest.

The 49ers can also look to beef up their defensive backfield.

On Friday, Rounds 2 and 3 of the NFL Draft will take place, and here are some players the 49ers could look to target:

Elijah Moore, WR, Ole Miss

Moore (5-foot-9 1/2, 178 pounds) was a first-team All-SEC performer after a junior season in which he caught 86 passes for 1,193 yards and eight touchdowns . . . in just eight games.

He has the versatility that Kyle Shanahan favors with an ability to catch passes at every level, as well as take handoffs on jet sweeps.

Rondale Moore, WR, Purdue

This Moore is a big-play threat whose draft stock might fall a little due to injuries that kept him off the field for all but seven games in his final two years. He caught 114 passes for 1,258 yards and 12 touchdowns as a freshman.

In addition to being an immediate starter as a slot receiver, he also provides skills as a punt and kick returner.

Amari Rodgers, WR, Clemson

At 5-9, 212, Rodgers is built kind of like a running back. And that could be a huge bonus, as the 49ers look to add a dynamic slot receiver, as well as a back who can run crisp routes out of the backfield.

Rodgers led the ACC in receiving with 77 catches for 1,020 yards and seven touchdowns.

Asante Samuel Jr., CB, Florida State

A projected pick in the late-first or early-second rounds, Samuel should warrant serious consideration if he remains available when the 49ers pick at No. 43 overall.

He was a team captain who has the ability to play both outside and nickel back. He had three interceptions and nine passes defensed in eight games.

Story continues

Tyson Campbell, CB, Georgia

Campbell’s teammate, Eric Stokes, was the first-round pick of the Green Bay Packers at No. 29 overall. Campbell has rare skills, but it comes as a surprise to many that he was not able to make a bigger impact, as far as forcing takeaways at the collegiate level.

He registered just one interception in 33 games (24 starts), but there is every reason to believe his best football is ahead of him.

Jevon Holland, DB, Oregon

Holland has versatility as a safety who can play center field or close to the line of scrimmage. He can also has the cover skills to line up against slot receivers in nickel situations.

Holland registered nine interceptions in his two college seasons before opting out of the 2020 season.