NFL Draft 2020: Why 49ers, Raiders fans should watch Outback Bowl

The end of 2019 brings us one step closer to the 2020 NFL Draft. While the 49ers have their sights set on a Super Bowl, the Raiders can begin looking towards their future as they missed the playoffs for a third straight season.

New Year's Day should be a doozy for football fans, too. Raiders general manager Mike Mayock should be up bright and early to begin watching a handful of college bowl games. And 49ers GM John Lynch should be doing the same.

Though the 49ers' focus right now is the playoffs, they can enjoy their earned first-round bye and take a look at some prospects for next April's draft. Starting off Wednesday's slate of bowl games is the Outback Bowl between the No. 12 Auburn Tigers and No. 18 Minnesota Golden Gophers.

Here are three prospects that 49ers and Raiders fans should be watching.

Derrick Brown, IDL, Auburn

In many years, Brown possibly would be the best prospect seen in a draft. If it wasn't for Ohio State defensive end Chase Young, that could have been the case this year.

Brown, 6-foot-5 and 318 pounds, could be a generational player. He has a non-stop motor, incredible quickness for his size and knows exactly how to use his powerful hands. Example A is Brown literally throwing a center into Heisman Trophy winner Joe Burrow.

Just one of many examples of how strong #Auburn's DT Derrick Brown is. pic.twitter.com/QVleAxRzRd — Joel Bishop (@JoelBishopFB) December 27, 2019

The senior has 49 tackles -- 11.5 loss -- in 11 games this season to go with four sacks, four passes defensed, two fumble recoveries and two forced fumbles. Brown didn't miss a single tackle all season, according to Pro Football Focus.

Derrick Brown didn't miss a single tackle on 42 attempts all season and had a 90.6 pass-rushing grade.



He may be the most powerful DL in college football. pic.twitter.com/gClJY25MZJ



— PFF College (@PFF_College) December 30, 2019

There's a very small chance Brown falls to the Raiders at No. 12. But the Silver and Black have a plethora of picks again this year, and could try to trade up for the star defensive lineman.

Marlon Davidson, DE, Auburn

There's no doubt Davidson enjoys play on the same D-line as Brown, but he shouldn't be overlooked.

Davidson, 6-3, 278 pounds, is built like a tank. He can play on the inside and outside, and has racked up 6.5 sacks this season. He too has 11.5 tackles for loss this season and could be a versatile option at the next level.

Marlon Davidson has been so good this year. This looks like something Aaron Donald would do to a quarterback



What makes this so great is there wasn't a move past the OL, he didn't run him over, but his god given wingspan just reached around everyone and ripped the ball out



Geez pic.twitter.com/V9HzPL17SX







— Alpha (@TweetsFromAlpha) October 24, 2019

The left hand snatch off this swim move by @AuburnFootball DL Marlon Davidson is some kind of impressive. pic.twitter.com/8iw0O4N9dV — Cole Cubelic (@colecubelic) October 29, 2019

Davidson isn't seen as a first-round prospect, which could benefit the Raiders. Despite taking Clelin Ferrell No. 4 overall and Maxx Crosby having an historic rookie season, this team needs help rushing the passer.

They have three third-round picks in 2020. Davidson should be a target.

Tyler Johnson, WR, Minnesota

Hey, a prospect for the 49ers and Raiders. Throughout our bowl game coverage, we've highlighted how badly both teams need help at wide receiver.

Enter, Tyler Johnson.

The senior produced has produced huge numbers for the second straight year this season. Johnson, 6-2, 205 pounds, has combined for 152 receptions, 2,283 yards receiving and 23 touchdowns.

[RELATED: Emmanuel Sanders makes history with 49ers]

Montage of Tyler Johnson's exceptional footwork pic.twitter.com/IXyQCvlg85 — Mostly Always (@Mostly_Always) November 27, 2019

Minnesota WR Tyler Johnson is definitely a name that could rise among the potential loaded 2020 WR class.



Very intriguing prospect. pic.twitter.com/01oRjfcvTL



— Jordan Reid (@JReidNFL) May 2, 2019

In a loaded draft at wide receiver, Johnson easily could see his name slide. While the Raiders have three third-round picks, the 49ers own two in the fifth. Mayock and Lynch should be watching Johnson on New Year's Day.

NFL Draft 2020: Why 49ers, Raiders fans should watch Outback Bowl