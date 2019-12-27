NFL Draft 2020: Why 49ers, Raiders fans should watch Holiday Bowl

Heading into the final weekend of the regular season, 49ers and Raiders fans have their eyes on the playoffs.

The 49ers have the NFC West title on the line with a showdown against the Seahawks in Seattle, while the Raiders still are alive in the AFC and must beat the Denver Broncos. But with bowl season underway, fans for both teams can get a look at possible building blocks for the future on Friday.

Fans of both Bay Area NFL teams should have their eyes on the Holiday Bowl when No. 22 USC takes on No. 16 Iowa in San Diego. Here are three players to watch as possible targets for the 2020 NFL Draft.

Tristan Wirfs, OT, Iowa

Wirfs, 6-foot-5 and 322 pounds, is seen as one of the top offensive tackles in the 2020 draft class. He looks all the part of a prototypical tackle in the NFL and should be able to contribute right away.

Big time matchup between USC and Iowa tonight (8 p.m. ET, FS1). I'll have close eyes on Hawkeyes OT Tristan Wirfs who hasn't yet declared for the 2020 #NFLDraft, but has the tools to be a 1st-round selection. pic.twitter.com/pyujZjz7DS — Jordan Reid (@JReidNFL) December 27, 2019

Though offensive tackle isn't the Raiders' top priority, general manager Mike Mayock and coach Jon Gruden should have a long talk if Wirfs still is on the board when the Raiders are on the clock with one of their two first-round picks. He's just too talented not to take a look at.

Wirfs plays right tackle for the Hawkeyes, which might be a negative to some NFL teams. Not the Raiders. They already have Kolton Miller locked up on the left side and David Sharpe could be the team's swing tackle going forward.

When the Raiders move to Las Vegas, they have to protect Derek Carr, or whoever is playing quarterback.

A.J. Epenesa, EDGE, Iowa

Epenesa isn't the speediest pass rusher off the edge, which Raiders fans don't want to hear after taking Clelin Ferrell with the No. 4 overall pick last year. But this won't be a top-5 pick, and Epenesa would surely upgrade the Silver and Black's pass-rush.

The 6-6, 280-pound junior has combined to record 19.5 sacks, 29 tackles for loss and seven forced fumbles over the last two years. Epenesa nearly is impossible to slow down in 1-on-1 situations and has a relentless nose for the ball.

There's a reason A.J. Epenesa had five stars next to his name coming out of high school. ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️@HawkeyeFootball is rolling now: pic.twitter.com/vW3ekQl2o2 — Iowa On BTN (@IowaOnBTN) September 1, 2018

The Raiders enter Week 17 with only 30 sacks as a team. They have to get after the QB better in 2020, and Epenesa should help that number rise exponentially.

Michael Pittman Jr., WR, USC

The 49ers and Raiders badly need help at wide receiver. The USC product has put together a huge season and has seen his draft stock rising. A big showing in the Holiday Bowl and an impressive week at the Senior Bowl could make him a first-round pick.

San Francisco will select at the end of Round 1 and Pittman should still be on the board. This is one of the most stacked wide receiver draft classes in years, a sentiment 49ers and Raiders fans will love to hear.

The Raiders likely will target a receiver ahead of Pittman with their two first-round picks, but they shouldn't stop there. This team needs as much help as possible at the position. Mayock will have three third-round picks to work with and easily could trade up to grab Pittman in the second round if he still is available.

Ballin' all year long! Vote for Michael Pittman Jr as the season's most outstanding college football receiver.https://t.co/qatnCrn75n#FightOn | @MikePitt_Jr pic.twitter.com/pihrFyiS49 — USC Football (@USC_FB) December 6, 2019

Pittman uses his whole 6-4, 220-pound frame to snatch balls from defensive backs and is physical in the open field. He comes into the Holiday Bowl with 95 receptions for 1,222 yards and 11 touchdowns.

Whether you're a 49ers or a Raiders fan, keep your eyes on the Trojans' playmaker.

