NFL Draft 2020: Why 49ers, Raiders fans should watch Camping World Bowl

As the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and Iowa State Cyclones square off Saturday in the Camping World Bowl, there's one player the 49ers and Raiders should watch.

Defensive end Julian Okwara would be the big name to watch in the Camping World Bowl, but the Notre Dame pass rusher broke his left fibula in November. Still, the Fighting Irish have a prospect worth watching.

Here's why 49ers and Raiders fans should watch wide receiver Chase Claypool.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Chase Claypool, WR, Notre Dame

Claypool is a 6-foot-4, 229-pound athletic freak from British Columbia. He is a touchdown waiting to happen, already hauling in 12 as a senior this season. The big-bodied wideout also enters the bowl game with 59 receptions and 891 yards receiving.

Claypool can run nearly every route and has great hands. But his size can be a detriment to his speed and explosiveness. That doesn't stop him from being a matchup nightmare, though.

The Chase Claypool show 🎥🍿



7 Rec | 117 Yds | 16.7 Avg | 4 TD pic.twitter.com/SUqHefyBYF



— Notre Dame Fanpage (@Insidetheirish) November 17, 2019

The 49ers and Raiders both need help at wide receiver and will take a long look at a plethora of prospects at the position in the draft. This a deep draft class for the position and Claypool could fall to Day 2, making him ripe for the picking.

Story continues

San Francisco will be on the clock towards the end of the first round, but Claypool likely will be around later in the draft. The 49ers don't have another pick until the fifth round right now, however, general manager John Lynch could target Claypool if the 49ers trade down from their top pick.

There's no doubt quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo would love having a sure-handed option who has a nose for the end zone.

The Raiders own three third-round picks and should have their eyes on Claypool if his name hasn't been called yet. He doesn't have the kind of speed that coach Jon Gruden covets, although Chucky could have plenty of fun finding ways to get the ball into the big target's hands.

CHASE.

CLAYPOOL.

IS.

A.

FIRST.

ROUND.

PICK.



IRISH TAKE THE LEAD!! pic.twitter.com/faIzWdFbZh















— ND Whiteboard (@ND_Whiteboard) November 30, 2019

The Raiders need more out of Tyrell Williams next season, and they don't have much at receiver after rookie Hunter Renfrow. Whether Derek Carr is the Silver and Black's QB or somebody else takes over in Las Vegas, Claypool could become his best friend.

[RELATED: AB among six receivers Saints work out as playoffs loom]

Claypool is a name 49ers and Raiders fans need to know. And you can bet Iowa State already has its eyes on him.

NFL Draft 2020: Why 49ers, Raiders fans should watch Camping World Bowl originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area