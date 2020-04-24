NFL Draft 2020: Von Miller was very upset Javon Kinlaw picked by 49ers

We've all been there.

Whether it's your fantasy football team or the professional one you root for, we have all experienced a team one spot ahead picking the player we wanted. Few of us document our in-the-moment reactions on Instagram Live, and fewer of us play in the NFL.

Von Miller checked all the boxes Thursday night when the 49ers drafted South Carolina defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw with the 14th overall pick, one spot ahead of Miller's Denver Broncos.

The moment Von Miller found out the 49ers took Javon Kinlaw pic.twitter.com/IiNNQtiJxv — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) April 24, 2020

"That's who I wanted!" Miller exclaimed multiple times, calling the 49ers "greedy" for nabbing the First-Team All-SEC defensive lineman.

Miller made it clear earlier in his Instagram Live session that he wanted the Broncos to draft Kinlaw, even though he knew "we're going to get a receiver."

Von wants Kinlaw pic.twitter.com/kFNcaRElN9 — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) April 24, 2020

The Broncos did, in fact, draft Alabama wide receiver Jerry Jeudy with the No. 15 pick, while the 49ers found their replacement for DeForest Buckner.

Kinlaw could've helped a once-formidable Broncos defense return to glory alongside Miller, one of the game's best pass-rushers. Instead, Kinlaw could be the anchor on the 49ers' defensive line for years to come with Arik Armstead (10.0 sacks in 2019) and Nick Bosa (9.0 sacks) on his outside.

With that kind of potential, you can't blame the 49ers for getting greedy.

