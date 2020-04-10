NFL Draft 2020: Utah's Jaylon Johnson has 'hunch' Raiders will pick him

No one knows what will happen in the NFL draft -- well, other than the fact that Joe Burrow is going to be a Bengal.

After that, prepare for every mock draft to be blown up by pick No. 5 as teams trade up to select the next face of their franchise and move down to collect draft assets.

If anyone truly has any idea of what teams are going to do, it's the players themselves. They know which teams have shown the most interest in them, which interviews they nailed and where they are projected to go. So, if we're going to trust the players, then the Raiders have found their newest cornerback and no, it's not CJ Henderson.

Utah's Jaylon Johnson, a projected top-50 pick, was asked to predict which team was going to draft him on Bleacher Report's "Stick to Football" podcast. Take it for what it's worth, but Johnson thinks he'll be wearing silver and black next season.

"That's crazy, you're putting me on the spot," Johnson said when asked the question. "I would say the Raiders. A hunch? Yeah, I'd say the Raiders."

The Raiders tabbing Johnson, a 6-foot, physical corner from Utah, makes a ton of sense. Johnson is long, tough, rangy and sticky when allowed to get his hands on receivers in press-man coverage. He has some warts, to be sure. He isn't the quickest and could have some issues due to his lack of flexibility, but he's a strong corner who should be able to match up well with the bigger-body receivers in the NFL. With the Raiders' contract with Eli Apple falling through, their need at cornerback now is bigger than ever. They could use the No. 12 pick on a guy like Henderson, or trade up to secure the elite Jeff Okudah. But if they are looking for someone at No. 19, or even looking to trade down, secure more assets and then take a corner, Johnson fits the type of style defensive coordinator Paul Guenther wants in his corners and the type of toughness and physicality general manager Mike Mayock and coach Jon Gruden want.

Johnson had surgery on a torn labrum in his shoulder after the NFL Scouting Combine, but he is expected to be full-go come September.

The Raiders need to address wide receiver, cornerback and their defensive line in this draft. With two first-round picks and three third-round picks, Mayock and Gruden have the ammo to do just that.

Johnson fits a need and archetype the Raiders are looking for. He could pair nicely with Trayvon Mullen, giving the Raiders two cornerbacks capable of holding up on the outside. Something they'll need to compete against the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC West.

