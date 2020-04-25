NFL Draft 2020: Six players 49ers could target on Day 3 to fill needs

The wait continues for the 49ers.

General manager John Lynch and coach Kyle Shanahan got no TV time in their home offices on Friday as the NFL buzzed through the second and third rounds of the draft.

The 49ers are not scheduled to leap into action until the 50th pick of Saturday, either.

With scheduled selections in the fifth (No 156), sixth (No. 210) and seventh (No. 217) rounds, the 49ers do not have too many options. It could come down to such basic decisions as finding a player who could possibly provide immediate help or someone whose upside is to stick around and develop for the future.

If the 49ers select an offensive lineman, he would probably be a developmental player. The 49ers could still get a tight end who could make the team and serve as a complement to George Kittle. If the club goes with a linebacker or defensive back, the player's best route to making the team and contributing would be on special teams.

Here are some players who could be a match for the 49ers on Day 3:

DB Reggie Robinson, Tulsa

Reggie Robinson (6-foot-1, 205 pounds) looks the part, and he bring physicality and an knack for making plays with him. Robinson fits best in a zone scheme, which the 49ers regularly feature.

And he could develop his skills while learning the intricacies of the NFL game from Richard Sherman, who knows the scheme better than some of the coaches.

Even if Robinson is not ready to step in as an immediate starter, he figures to be a core special-teams player from the beginning of his NFL career with his size, aggressiveness and 4.44 speed in the 40-yard dash.

TE Hunter Bryant, Washington

The 49ers have shown interest in Hunter Bryant (6-2, 248). He is a very good pass-catcher with the movement skills to get down the middle of the field.

He caught 52 passes for 825 yards last season. And his athleticism would enable him to execute the zone-blocking assignments in the 49ers' run game.

The 49ers have been looking at tight ends throughout the offseason. Veteran blocking specialist Levine Toilolo signed with the New York Giants as a free agent. Kittle, Ross Dwelley and Daniel Helm are the only three tight ends on the roster.

Thadeus Moss (6-2, 250) could also be available in the fifth or sixth rounds. He is the son of Pro Football Hall of Famer Randy Moss.

DB Madre Harper, Southern Illinois

The 49ers are likely to add a defensive back at some point, and Harper is a reasonable choice. At 6-2, 196, Harper would get his first look with the 49ers at cornerback. But his best position could prove to be at safety. The 49ers would take either at this point.

Harper could stick around late into this draft because of his baggage. He was kicked off the team at Oklahoma State and ended up going to Southern Illinois, where he matured into one of the team leaders.

G/C Darryl Williams, Mississippi State

Any backup offensive lineman has to be able to play multiple positions. Darryl Williams is a sixth- or seventh-round pick who has experience at left guard and center in college. He was a team captain as a senior.

He is tough and physical. But why he would fit with the 49ers is because of his football intelligence and athleticism to execute the team's elaborate blocking schemes.

LB Shaun Bradley, Temple

The 49ers' group of linebackers is pretty solid with Fred Warner, Kwon Alexander, Dre Greenlaw, Joe Walker, Azeez Al-Shaair and Mark Nzeocha.

Shaun Bradley (6-1, 235) has caught the 49ers attention, and could be a late-round target.

He showed his athleticism at the combine with a time of 4.51 seconds in the 40-yard dash. That speed alone shows that he could be a core special-teams player and someone who could make a contribution as a rookie.

DT Malcolm Roach, Texas

The 49ers invested the No. 14 overall pick in defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw, but that does not mean they could not get another defensive lineman if the board falls that way. Roach played linebacker earlier in his college career before moving to the defensive line.

At 6-2, 297, Roach has the versatility to play a lot of different spots, but on base downs and in nickel situations. For a young defensive lineman looking to win a roster spot, that versatility could be key.

