NFL Draft 2020: Raiders should target these six players on Day 2

All the talk surrounding the Raiders' 2020 NFL Draft plan revolves around their two first-round picks.

With picks No. 12 and No. 19, how will the Raiders build on the success of last year's draft class? Will they trade up for a quarterback? Take the best receiver available and whatever linebacker is left? Do what is necessary to put Isaiah Simmons in silver and black?

The questions are endless. But the Raiders' draft class truly will come together on Day 2 of the draft, when they have three third-round picks. That's enough ammo to move up into Round 2 or select three players who can contribute immediately to the up-and-coming Raiders. Yes, they could take a flier on Georgia quarterback Jake Fromm or try and develop the enticing talent that is Jalen Hurts, but they have many needs outside of quarterback.

With the Raiders getting a good look at the best the draft has to offer this week at the NFL Scouting Combine, let's look at six Day 2 prospects for the Raiders to target.

Marlon Davidson, DE, Auburn

Davidson is fast rising so he likely will be gone by the time the Raiders go on the clock in Round 3.

The 6-foot-3, 303-pound defensive end has an impressive array of skills that most NFL teams would love to have on their roster. He has heavy hands and a quick first step. He played outside linebacker in a 3-4 scheme on The Plains but might be better suited for an interior role at the next level.

He's a high upside guy who has the ability to help the Raiders in one of their biggest areas of need.

One of the freaks of the DL group here at the NFL Combine is Auburn's Marlon Davidson. His quickness and bend is impressive -- oh yeah, he's 303 lbs.



Love his potential at the next level, specifically at three technique. pic.twitter.com/eKSFmZg1j3



— Jonah Tuls (@JonahTulsNFL) February 27, 2020





K.J. Hill, WR, Ohio State

The Raiders need more than one wide receiver. While they likely will land one of CeeDee Lamb, Jerry Jeudy or Henry Ruggs, the Silver and Black need more weapons for whoever the quarterback is.

This is a deep and talented wide receiver class, so the Raiders could go a number of ways.

I'll highlight Hill because he's a great route-runner with solid hands. He had a down senior season but was an explosive weapon for Dwayne Haskins two years ago.

He'd be a great addition as Gruden looks to build a more dynamic offense.

A season full of incredible K.J. Hill snags is less than a week away 🙌



(📍 @TheMaytagMan) pic.twitter.com/6pXLZANd3x



— ESPN College Football (@ESPNCFB) August 18, 2019





Troy Dye, LB. Oregon

We all know the Raiders need linebacker help. Whether they trade up to draft Simmons, take Patrick Queen or Kenneth Murray or avoid going linebacker in Round 1, they need to build depth at the position.

Dye was a four-year starter at Oregon, whose leadership helped keep the program from nosediving.

He's an athletic, rangy linebacker with the explosiveness to be an impact NFL starter. He needs to work on his play processing and taking better angles in space.

Kenny Willekes, EDGE, Michigan State

The Spartan defensive end has an extremely high floor. He's a very competitive guy with a high motor who would thrive under Gruden.

Willekes has a variety of pass-rush moves and is a stout run defender.

He racked up 47.5 tackles for loss and 22 sacks during his career at Michigan State and would be a solid addition to the Raiders' defensive end rotation.

Kenny Willekes (@kennyw97) is still one of my favorite prospects. The former walk-on will make a perfect steal for whatever NFL team takes him. High motor, relentless, and continues to perfect his craft. Not overly explosive but gets to the QB.#WNSFilm pic.twitter.com/uugCy6uGrU — Devin Jackson (@RealD_Jackson) November 11, 2019





James Proche, WR, SMU

Proche is a name that you don't hear a lot in this loaded class, but he could be the steal of the draft.

At 5-foot-10, the SMU slot receiver has big hands for his size (9 5/8). Those hands were golden during his time at SMU as Proche basically caught anything thrown in his zip code. He has no problem snagging balls at high velocity with one a hand or in the air or off balance.

James Proche: The most targeted WR in college football - and for good reasonpic.twitter.com/lZiuoNqoVi — PFF Draft (@PFF_College) February 3, 2020

He's not the fastest or strongest receiver, but he's a guy who could be a valuable weapon in a four-wide set.

Davon Hamilton, DT, Ohio State

Hamilton is 6-foot-4 and 310 pounds. The Raiders are in need of a big body who can disrupt offenses up the middle.

He's an outstanding run defender and found success against constant double teams while at Ohio State.

His pass-rush skill needs some polishing, but you can't teach size or power. Hamilton has both and the quickness to boot.

Clemson never could get a traditional run game established with Etienne. Watch DaVon Hamilton blow up the pullers on this play and create a mess in the backfield. Similar to what OSU did in the second half of B10 title game against Wisconsin to slow down Taylor. pic.twitter.com/hbgCDGcyte — Bill Landis (@BillLandis25) December 31, 2019

