NFL Draft 2020: Raiders' Henry Ruggs wears bathrobe for rookies' charity

Raiders first-round draft pick Henry Ruggs seemed to take the casual dress code for the 2020 NFL Draft to the extreme by wearing a bathrobe.

At first it looked like it was part of a marketing stunt, but upon closer examination, the Ron Burgundy attire was to raise awareness for an NFL rookies' charity campaign.

It's not to be comfortable. Raiders pick Henry Ruggs III got paid to wear that bathrobe. He's wearing an Old Spice robe to call attention to the company's $320,000 donation to United Way on behalf of rookies from all 32 NFL teams to kickstart their community efforts. pic.twitter.com/qNAe5AAlim — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) April 24, 2020

The former University of Alabama standout had a great night, as he was the first wide receiver taken off the board by the Raiders in what was widely considered an extremely deep class at one of the NFL's glamour position. The speedster fits perfectly within the Raiders mystique and is a needed weapon in John Gruden's offense.

And you can't help but root for Ruggs who, as ESPN highlighted tonight when he was drafted, lost his best friend Rod Scott in a tragic car accident. If the newest Raider hadn't gotten sick the previous day, he would have been in that same car.

So Ruggs seems to be living the storybook life, and even under the harsh lights of Twitter, the bathrobe was a big hit.

A first (and only? Ever?): Henry Ruggs III becomes a first round pick while wearing what appears to a terry cloth bathrobe. Love it. What could be more of the moment?! #Raiders @bgtennisnation @darren_cahill — Chris Fowler (@cbfowler) April 24, 2020

Henry Ruggs in the bathrobe. Respect. You've got to be comfortable. — Chris Cillizza (@CillizzaCNN) April 24, 2020

Let's be honest...



Henry Ruggs isn't the only one watching the draft in a robe tonight. 😬 pic.twitter.com/ZGiIqLYD7p



— Bears Talk (@NBCSBears) April 24, 2020

Time will tell whether Ruggs has as much flash on the field as his wardrobe does.

