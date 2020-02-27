NFL Draft 2020: Laviska Shenault compares self to 49ers' Deebo Samuel

INDIANAPOLIS -- Laviska Shenault Jr. is near the top of what is widely viewed as a deep and talented pool of wide receivers in this year's NFL draft.

The 49ers are certain to like what they see the versatile Colorado wide receiver, and Shenault definitely is intrigued by the possibilities he sees with being a member of the 49ers. But they are unlikely to ever get a chance to select Shenault.

There will be some changes at the 49ers' wide receiver group, but the 49ers own the No. 31 overall pick and have just one selection within the first four rounds.

When asked at the NFL Scouting Combine which pro offenses he most admires, Shenault immediately identified the 49ers.

"I think there's a couple of teams, but I'd say most definitely the 49ers because with Deebo Samuel, they moved him around everywhere and just created mismatches and tried to get him the ball in different positions," Shenault said.

Shenault is similar to Samuel with his size, strength and versatility. Samuel is 5-foot-11, 214 pounds. Shenault measured at 6-foot-and-5/8, 227 pounds. Like Samuel, Shenault turns into a running back with the ball in his hands.

In his three-season, 27-game college career, Shenault caught 149 passes for 1,943 yards and 10 touchdowns, while rushing 42 times for 280 yards and seven touchdowns.

Shenault said he liked to watch how the 49ers lined up Samuel in a lot of different spots. And Samuel was his answer when asked to which NFL wide receiver he is most similar.

"Deebo Samuel definitely did a lot of moving around and just getting the ball in different places," Shenault said.

The 49ers selected Samuel in the second round with the No. 36 overall selection a year ago. Samuel caught 57 passes for 802 yards and three touchdowns as a rookie. He also carried 14 times for 159 yards and three touchdowns. Samuel set a Super Bowl record for receivers with three carries for 53 yards.

That's how Shenault believes he can make an immediate impact in the NFL.

"I think my versatility is a good thing," Shenault said. "I don't want to be in one spot. Then, I wouldn't get that many balls or attempts. I want to be able to move everywhere. I want to be able to create mismatches everywhere on the field."

