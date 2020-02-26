NFL Draft 2020: Justin Jefferson, Jalen Reagor meet 49ers at combine

Despite only possessing one pick before the fifth round of the 2020 NFL Draft, the 49ers still are doing their due diligence at the NFL Scouting Combine this week in Indianapolis.

San Francisco has met with a pair of wide receivers this week in LSU product Justin Jefferson and former TCU speedster Jalen Reagor.

LSU receiver Justin Jefferson, who did a lot of work from the slot, said he's had an informal meeting with the #49ers. pic.twitter.com/8aYcuVNLFY — Matt Barrows (@mattbarrows) February 25, 2020

Wide receiver Jalen Reagor (@TCUFootball) has met with #49ers at #NFLCombine, says he has Deebo Samuel's versatility and Tyreek Hill's speed (aiming for 4.2 in 40). "I'm a big play waiting to happen." pic.twitter.com/ThVef8TEXy — Cam Inman (@CamInman) February 25, 2020

Jefferson, who was part of LSU's national championship-winning squad in 2019, said his meeting with the 49ers was informal, while Reagor mentioned that the team highlighted his versatility when discussing his potential fit within the offense.

Coming off a trip to the Super Bowl, the Niners aren't faced with a lot of glaring needs along the roster, but wide receiver certainly ranks highly among the few holes general manager John Lynch must address this offseason.

The 49ers didn't have a wide receiver eclipse the 1,000-yard mark last season, with All-Pro tight end George Kittle barely surpassing it (1,053).

Jefferson caught an NCAA Division I-best 111 passes for the Tigers in 2019 and closed out his final collegiate season with 1,540 yards. In the latest NBC Sports Bay Area mock draft, Jefferson wasn't available when the Niners were on the clock at No. 31.

Reagor's broad skillset likely would mesh well with the 49ers' motion-heavy offense, as Reagor made big plays for the Horned Frogs in the running, receiving, and return game during his three seasons in Fort Worth.

This will be Lynch and Shanahan's first opportunity to draft outside of the top five in the first round, as they hope to build on a breakout 2019 season.

