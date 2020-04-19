NFL Draft 2020: How Jets' reported Henry Ruggs 'love' affects 49ers

This year's star-studded class of receivers has taken the spotlight before the 2020 NFL Draft. With the event now only days away, teams are laser-focused on specific players.

For the New York Jets, slated with the No. 11 pick, that player reportedly is Alabama receiver Henry Ruggs.

"There are a couple of receivers there that the Jets love," SNY's Ralph Vacchiano said Wednesday. "Henry Ruggs, the speedy receiver from Alabama is someone that they have been eyeing very closely throughout this process, according to sources."

The Jets have a big decision to make at No. 11 ... but it shouldn't be as difficult as some may think ...

— Ralph Vacchiano (@RVacchianoSNY) April 15, 2020

Vacchiano did note that the Jets could lean towards an offensive tackle to protect quarterback Sam Darnold. They did lose receiver Roby Anderson to the Carolina Panthers this offseason, and could be head over heels with Ruggs' 4.27 40-yard dash time.

The Raiders pick next after the Jets, and it's no surprise they need receiver help. That leaves the Silver and Black with fellow Alabama receiver Jerry Jeudy or Oklahoma's CeeDee Lamb. So, who's the better option out of the two?

In a poll conducted by The Athletic's Bob McGinn, Lamb just edged out Jeudy as the best receiver in the class, with Ruggs in third place. McGinn asked 17 executives in personnel to rank the receivers on a 1 to 6 basis, with six points go to first place, five to second and so on. Lamb scored 87 points and had 10 first-place votes. Jeudy had 86 points, but only five first-place votes.

Let's assume the Raiders were one of the teams polled, and they land Lamb. That leaves the 49ers with Jeudy if they decide to take a receiver at No. 13 overall with their top first-round pick.

Not a bad a consolation prize for the reigning NFC champions. Not bad, at all.

Jeudy is considered the best route-runner in this loaded draft class. He doesn't have Ruggs' speed -- but ran a 4.45 at the NFL Scouting Combine -- or Lamb's ridiculous yards per catch, however, he might be the most Day 1 ready of the 3.

The former Crimson Tide star finished his junior season with 77 receptions, 1,163 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns. He combined to record 145 reception, 2,478 receiving yards and 24 touchdowns between his sophomore and junior seasons.

If Jeudy still is there when the 49ers are on the clock at No. 13, they should feel fortunate and jump at the opportunity to give coach Kyle Shanahan and quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo a top receiver. Jeudy isn't a consolation prize, he's a future star.

