NFL Draft 2020: Isaiah Simmons, Jalen Hurts among combine's big winners

The Underwear Olympics have come and gone, and the number of prospects made themselves some money last week in Indianapolis.

Isaiah Simmons was the star. The Clemson linebacker is 6-foot-4, 230 pounds, ran a 4.39 40-yard dash time, can play all over the field and made Raiders defensive coordinator Paul Guenther chuckle in excitement.

#Clemson LB Isaiah Simmons



6-4 (93rd percentile)

39" vert (92nd percentile)

11'0" broad (98th percentile)

4.39 40-yard (99th percentile)



This is Earth's greatest defender pic.twitter.com/uXboqqGT0Z













— Trevor Sikkema (@TampaBayTre) March 1, 2020

He can play all over the field and is the perfect prospect for the new age of the NFL. Simmons came in as a top prospect and only solidified his spot in the top 10.

We know Simmons was a winner at the NFL Scouting Combine. We also know the Raiders would love to have him and unless they plan to trade up, he won't be wearing silver and black.

There a number of other winners coming in right behind Simmons, who surely caught the Raiders' eye this past week.

Let's take a look at a six other combine winners who should be moving up the Raiders' draft board.

Jalen Hurts, QB, Oklahoma

I've written a lot about Hurts this last week. He met with the Raiders and the team, by all accounts loves him. He's got the tools to be a dynamic weapon in the modern NFL and is a seamless fit for the Raiders.

Hurts then went out and knocked the combine out of the park.

He shined in the interview rooms and showed improved footwork and delivery in the throwing portion.

He also ran a 4.59 40-yard dash to showcase the athleticism and speed that are key for quarterbacks to have in today's NFL.

If Hurts still is there in Round 3, the Raiders should pounce.

Neville Gallimore, DT, Oklahoma

At 6-4, 302 pounds, Neville Gallimore is a load inside. But he also showed freaky athleticism that's going to see him shooting up draft boards.

He's got the power, yes, but he also has uncanny speed for someone that size. He ran a 4.79 40 and then flashed some agility as well.

This man Neville Gallimore is putting on an absolute show today at the #NFLCombine. Just ran a 4.79 40 and is showing off his athleticism for a guy over 300lbs pic.twitter.com/9EbxbvcxQx — Coach Christian (@WillChristian95) February 29, 2020

Not natural.

Gallimore made himself a lot of money this week. A pairing with the Raiders is unlikely, but don't be surprised if he becomes an option at No. 19.

Chase Claypool, WR, Notre Dame

Tight end. Wide receiver. It doesn't matter, just stick Chase Claypool on the field and watch him torment defenses.

The 6-foot-4, 238-pound receiver dazzled at the combine, running a blistering 4.42 40-yard dash to become just the second receiver to run a sub 4.45 40 at 6-foot-4 and 235 pounds or more. The other was Calvin Johnson

🏈 4.42 40-yard dash

🏈 19 bench press reps

🏈 6'4"" 238lbs



Chase Claypool had himself a combine!pic.twitter.com/ybFfEKlyjO







— PFF (@PFF) February 28, 2020

The Raiders need weapons and Claypool certainly should be near the top of their list.

Jabari Zuniga, DE, Florida

The Raiders still need help getting to the quarterback, and Zuniga is a Day 2 guy they should give severe consideration to.

Zuniga is a raw prospect, but at 6-foot-3, 264 pounds, with a 4.64 40 and a 33-inch vertical, the Flordia no doubt had teams drooling.

Jabari Zuniga runs a 4.64💨💨💨

pic.twitter.com/gtmQy01gux

— PFF Draft (@PFF_College) February 29, 2020

He showcased both power and speed during his time in Gainesville. He was effective in defending the run and a terror at getting after the quarterback.

For a team that needs to pressure the passer, Zuniga is an intriguing option for the Silver and Black.

Kyle Dugger, S, Lenior-Rhyne

Size. Speed. Explosiveness, Production. Kyle Dugger is a safety who flashed all of those traits at Division-II Lenior Rhyne and then he backed it up with an impressive showing at the combine.

Dugger blazed a 4.49 40-yard dash, had a 42-inch vertical and an 11'2'' broad jump.

He's got the power to play in the box and the athleticism to cover deep.

Dugger likely will be off the board in Round 2, but pairing him with Johnathan Abram in the Raiders' secondary would be an enticing possibility.

Justin Jefferson, WR, LSU

With two first-round picks, the Raiders should have their pick of the litter. If they opt to go elsewhere with the No. 12 overall pick, Jefferson is a great option at No. 19, especially if CeeDee Lamb, Jerry Jeudy and Henry Ruggs are off the board.

After leading college football in catches while being second in touchdowns and third in yards, Jefferson solidified his standing with his showing at the combine.

He ran a 4.43 40-yard dash at 6-foot-1, 202 pounds, He firmly joined the top group of receivers and certainly is in play for the Raiders at No. 19 overall.

Jefferson worked primarily out of the slot at LSU, but showed the speed and athleticism to operate on the outside. He's a savvy route-runner with great hands and his stock is on the rise.

