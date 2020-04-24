NFL Draft 2020: Henry Ruggs reveals what Jon Gruden said when making pick

Jon Gruden felt the need Thursday night, and you know what for: speed.

The Raiders coach selected Alabama wide receiver Henry Ruggs with the No. 12 overall pick, adding 4.27 speed to an offense that sorely lacked home-run ability last season.

When Ruggs picked up the phone to answer Gruden's call, Chucky had one thing to say.

"Coach Gruden asked me if I was ready," Ruggs said on a live stream after the selection. "That's the first thing he asked me, bro. He wanted to know if I was ready to make an impact. If I was ready to be a guy who can come in and just go. Of course, if y'all follow me you know I'm always ready to go."

Here's Gruden making the call.

Speed? Playmaking? @__RUGGS is ready to deliver "all that and more."



Watch the moment Coach Gruden told him he was going to be a Raider. pic.twitter.com/yQBFG9LjW6



— Las Vegas Raiders (@Raiders) April 24, 2020

Ruggs isn't just a track star. He's an elite offensive weapon who has perfected the ability to play at the track speed he showcases during testing. He's got good hands, and while the route-running must get crisper, Ruggs gives the Raiders a game-changer who can take the top off a defense and who opposing coaches must scheme to stop.

The ceiling is sky-high for Ruggs and there's no doubt Gruden will have fun drawing up ways to get him the ball all summer. His presence on the field should open things up for tight end Darren Waller, slot receiver Hunter Renfrow and Tyrell Williams on the outside.

Taking Ruggs -- who isn't expected to come in and be a No. 1 receiver right away -- likely means the Raiders will look to add another receiver on Day 2 or Day to add to their arsenal.

Ruggs is fast. He's next-level fast. But he's more than that. And he's ready to go.

