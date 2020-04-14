NFL Draft 2020: Henry Ruggs better fit for 49ers than Jerry Jeudy

NFL teams enter this year's draft facing one of the deepest classes of wide receiver prospects in history.

At least two, if not three wideouts are expected to be selected among the draft's first 15 picks.

The 49ers possess two first-round picks, including the No. 13 overall selection. When it comes to choosing between the two Alabama products who headline the wide receiver group, NBC Sports NFL analyst Chris Simms thinks the decision is easy.

Ruggs no question. Bourne and Pettis are similar in style to a Jeudy. 49ers don't need that guy. Man, SF in 21 personnel with Ruggs, Kittle, Deebo, Juzycyck at FB and their RBs. Wow, watch out. https://t.co/gLrMZ2EA0A — Chris Simms (@CSimmsQB) April 11, 2020

In case you didn't know, Simms was a college teammate of Niners coach Kyle Shanahan, and the two remain very close friends.

Simms has said in recent weeks that the hype surrounding Jerry Jeudy wasn't shared by some within NFL circles.

Henry Ruggs won't be available for the 49ers at No. 13 according to NBC Sports Bay Area's latest NFL Mock Draft, but the Niners do still come away with a wideout.

With how strategically savvy Shanahan has shown to be in his time as San Francisco's head coach, it's hard to imagine any of these elite receivers wouldn't be able to fit within the offense.

