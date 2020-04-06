NFL Draft 2020: Gil Brandt's top 16 should make 49ers, Raiders happy

No matter the odd circumstances due to the global coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, this year marks the NFL's 85th draft. This year also will mark Gil Brandt's 65th NFL draft.

You read that right. Brandt, 87, has either worked for a team -- full-time or part-time -- or worked for the league in 76.5 percent of the NFL's drafts. While he usually would be on the road scouting pro days, Brandt currently is inside his Dallas residence. But he still is grading prospects.

"This is the hardest-to-figure draft," Brandt said Friday to NBC Sports' Peter King.

The longtime scout still is finding ways to get his job done, though. He revealed his top 16 players to King with comments, too.

As with every other outlet, Brandt views LSU quarterback Joe Burrow as the draft's top prospect. But there were some surprises that should make 49ers and Raiders fans happy.

If the draft were to go in Brandt's order, the 49ers and Raiders would have players who perfectly fit their needs fall right into their laps. The Raiders would select Alabama receiver Jerry Jeudy with the No. 12 pick, while Ohio State cornerback Jeff Okudah would go to the 49ers one pick later.

Here's what Brandt had to say about both players.

Jeudy: "Excellent route-runner. Plays a lot like Antonio Brown, without the baggage."

Okudah: "Shutdown corner with big upside. I probably have him too low."

Antonio Brown without the baggage is ... well, exactly what the Raiders wanted out of Brown before the baggage became too heavy for any shady airline. The Raiders still are in need of a top-flight receiver and Jeudy is about as polished as they come.

[RELATED: 49ers, Raiders go offense/defense in latest mock NFL draft]

And while fans badly want the 49ers to take a receiver with their top pick, it would be almost impossible to let Okudah slip away from them if he's there. By nearly all experts and outlets, the fomer Buckeye is seen as the top corner in the draft and is expected to be a top-five draft pick.

Story continues

Pairing Okudah with Richard Sherman would be weekly nightmares for opposing quarterbacks.

The NFL draft is full of audibles. If this winds up being how it plays out this year, expect virtual high fives for all involved with the 49ers and Raiders.

NFL Draft 2020: Gil Brandt's top 16 should make 49ers, Raiders happy originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area