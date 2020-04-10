The Raiders enter the 2020 NFL Draft with two first-round picks and three third-round selections. Those are picks the Raiders can't miss on.

The Silver and Black have needs and we think we have an idea of the prospects they will be looking to snap up.

But where there's a script, there's the potential to go off-book, and there are multiple teams that take big swings and miss every year at the NFL draft.

They fall in love with prospects who have all the tools but bad tape. The players they think they can fix. Those with high ceilings but the lowest of floors.

The 2020 draft has a number of prospects who have been praised by analysts but have huge bust potential. The Raiders must avoid these players.

CLICK FOR FIVE NFL DRAFT BUSTS FOR RAIDERS TO AVOID

NFL Draft 2020: Five potential busts Raiders should avoid at all costs originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area