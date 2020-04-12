NFL Draft 2020: Five bold 49ers predictions that could shock some fans

The 49ers' draft activity began a month ago with the trade of team MVP DeForest Buckner to the Indianapolis Colts for the No. 13 overall selection.

Now, the 49ers have a lot more versatility in the draft with a lot fewer areas of need than at any time since general manager John Lynch and coach Kyle Shanahan took over three years ago.

The 49ers enter the draft with the following scheduled selections:

First round: No. 13

First round: No. 31

Fifth round: No. 156

Fifth round: No. 176

Sixth round: No. 210

Seventh round: No. 217

Seventh round: No. 245













Here are five bold predictions for how the 49ers will approach the draft, scheduled for Thursday, April 23, through Saturday, April 25.

Worth the wait for receivers

This is a great year for wide receivers in the draft. The top four wide receivers generally are thought to be CeeDee Lamb, Jerry Jeudy, Henry Ruggs and Justin Jefferson.

But is there a wide enough gap between the receiver the 49ers can get at No. 13, as opposed to the player they could get later in the first round -- or even in the second, third or fourth rounds?

Therefore, the 49ers will wait until the third day of the draft, when there will still be plenty of quality receivers available. And while they're at it, they will take two of them -- a bigger-bodied receiver and speed-burner to stretch the field.

By waiting until Day 3 to select a wide receiver, the 49ers can go with Florida cornerback C.J. Henderson with their first selection or one of these players ...

Heir apparent for Staley

We do not know if Joe Staley will play in 2020. At this point, we suspect that neither the 49ers nor Staley really knows, either.

So the 49ers have to prepare for this draft as if Staley will not be available for the season.

Surely, Staley wants to play a 14th NFL season and the 49ers want him to be able to play. But there are a lot of factors to consider, including how his body felt at the end of last season and how it feels as the offseason continues.

Staley, who turns 36 in August, has to figure that every season he plays, is going to be more difficult on him physically -- including as the years progress in his post-football life.

There are four offensive tackles who could be among the top 10 players selected in this draft: Mehki Becton (Louisville), Tristan Wirfs (Iowa), Jedrick Wills (Alabama) and Andrew Thomas (Georgia).

There is no guarantee either of those players will be available at No. 13 overall. But if one is available, the 49ers will grab the player who can protect Jimmy Garoppolo's blindside for a long, long time.

Top playmaker at 31

The 49ers already have a lot invested in their running backs, so it would definitely come as a surprise if they were to hit that position at the end of the first round or early in the second (with a trade back).

Well, surprise, surprise.

Jonathan Taylor of Wisconsin was prolific in the Big Ten, rushing for 6,174 yards and 50 touchdowns during his three-year career.

He is a perfect scheme fit for the 49ers, and what he showed as a receiver last season provides the team with an element it did not have last season.

Taylor caught 26 passes for 252 yards and five touchdowns last season. That is an area of his game that can grow, and give Garoppolo a reliable safety valve. Taylor in the open field is explosive and he has great ability to make defenders miss.

Plus, with the 49ers depth at running back, Taylor does not have to be overloaded and overworked as he was at Wisconsin.

Draft pick for a veteran

The 49ers will look to make a trade -- perhaps, even before the draft begins. Among the 49ers they could look to move would be receivers Marquise Goodwin and Dante Pettis.

But the player most likely to yield a decent draft pick in return is running back Matt Breida, whom the 49ers tendered as a restricted free agent at the second-round level.

The deadline for restricted free agents to sign offer sheets with other clubs is Friday. If another team signed Breida to an offer sheet, they would have to give the 49ers a second-round pick in return. That, obviously, is a price no team would be willing to pay.

But with the 49ers' depth at running back, they would certainly be content to get a Day 3 pick in return for Breida. And that might be attractive to another team to make that trade.

Breida was a standout performer during his three seasons after signing as an undrafted rookie in 2017. Breida averaged 5.0 yards a carry on his 381 attempts.

But with Tevin Coleman, Raheem Mostert, Jerick McKinnon and Jeff Wilson already on the roster heading into the draft, there might not be room for Breida.

Quality over quantity

Yes, the 49ers could trade back from No. 13. Yes, they could trade back from No. 31. Yes, they could add a draft pick in a trade.

The 49ers currently own seven draft picks, but even with those possible moves, the 49ers will select fewer than seven new players.

That's because the 49ers will package some of those picks in the fifth, sixth and seventh rounds to move up to take players they have targeted at earlier spots in the draft.

The 49ers have two picks in the first round, then do not have another selection until the fifth round. There will be some good players available in the second, third and fourth rounds. And the 49ers will package some of their later picks for the purpose of adding quality over quantity.

