The pre-draft buzz around the Philadelphia Eagles has them liking a speedy wide receiver. Andre Dillard and Rasul Douglas are rumored to be among the chips that could help land the WR the Eagles desire.

NBC Sports Philadelphia's Derrick Gunn confirmed part of those rumors about an hour prior to the start of the draft.

"The Eagles have been trying to move up," Gunn reported. "For the past several weeks, they have been dangling Rasul Douglas. There haven't been many takers."

For details on how to stream the draft live online, click here.

Sports fans looking for a distraction from the global pandemic finally got their fix after a roughly 17-minute introduction that felt a little too long. But the draft eventually started and the Cincinnati Bengals, as expected, made LSU quarterback and 2019 Heisman trophy winner Joe Burrows the first overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Carson Wentz and Eagles fans won't be thrilled with the Washington Redskins selecting Ohio State stud Chase Young with the No. 2 pick while the New York Giants opted to give Daniel Jones protection in the form of Andrew Thomas, OT, from Georgia with the No. 4 pick.

NFL Draft 2020 First Round Results:

1. Cincinnati Bengals: Joe Burrow, QB, LSU

2. Washington Redskins: Chase Young, DE, Ohio State

3. Detroit Lions: Jeff Okudah, CB, Ohio State

4. New York Giants: Andrew Thomas, OT, Georgia

5. Miami Dolphins: Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Alabama

6. Los Angeles Chargers: Justin Herbert, QB, Oregon

7. Carolina Panthers: Derrick Brown, DT, Auburn

8. Arizona Cardinals: Isaiah Simmons, OLB, Clemson

NFL draft 2020: First round live tracker, picks, analysis, grades, order, rumors originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia