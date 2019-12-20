NFL draft: 2020 draft prospects to watch from every college bowl game

Happy bowl season! And happy draft scouting, too.

With this slate of college games over the next three weeks comes a true turning point in NFL draft fans’ calendars as we start full steam ahead on 2020.

As you watch the bowl games and playoff games, keep this list of NFL prospects to watch in each of them handy.

We’ll be adding to the list — starting with the earliest games first — as we go. Some prospects are opting not to play in games, so we’re tracking those announcements as they roll in.

Friday, Dec. 20

Makers Wanted Bahamas Bowl: Charlotte (7-5) vs. Buffalo (7-5) — 2 p.m. (ESPN)

Charlotte EDGE Alex Highsmith — It might be easy to suggest that Highsmith racked up his 14 sacks and 21.5 tackles for loss against the likes of Gardner-Webb and Massachusetts. But one of the 6-4, 242-pound rusher’s most impressive games this season came against Clemson when he beat left tackle Jackson Carman for a sack and played well throughout. Highsmith is a self-made prospect who is smart, athletic and tough. Don’t be shocked if he ends up a top-75 selection.

Tropical Smoothie Cafe Frisco Bowl: Kent State (6-6) vs. Utah State (7-5) — 7:30 p.m. (ESPN2)

Utah State QB Jordan Love — Ever since his three-INT game against Wake Forest in the opener, it has been a trying season for Love. He’s thrown 17 touchdowns and 16 INTs (after a 32-6 ratio a year ago) and has hovered around the 60-percent completion mark. But his good athletic traits and terrific arm talent have tantalized NFL scouts to the point where he still could be a first-rounder this year. Love declared for the 2020 NFL draft and has a Mahomes-ian profile as a prospect but carries a lot more risk. He plans to play in this game before starting his bowl prep.

Utah State QB Jordan Love's final college game will be important with for his volatile NFL draft stock. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

Saturday, Dec. 21

Air Force Reserve Celebration Bowl: North Carolina A&T (8-3) vs. Alcorn State (9-3) — Noon (ABC)

North Carolina A&T WR Elijah Bell — If there’s a player who has a fair shot of being drafted in this game, it is the 6-1, 222-pound Bell. The Aggies don’t throw the ball a ton, which makes Bell’s 53 catches for 782 yards (14.8-yard average) and six TD receptions all the more impressive. The West Virginia native slipped through the cracks in recruiting but is one of the school’s best receivers ever, establishing himself as a jump-ball specialist. If Bell can run in the low-4.5 second range in the 40-yard dash it could land him in the Day 3 range. NC A&T has a three-year streak with at least one draft pick (2017 Chicago Bears fourth-rounder Tarik Cohen, 2018 Oakland Raiders fifth-rounder Brandon Parker and 2019 Buffalo Bills seventh-rounder Darryl Johnson).

New Mexico Bowl: Central Michigan (8-5) vs. San Diego State (9-3) — 2 p.m. (ESPN)

San Diego State OG Daishawn Dixon — The three-year starter at left guard is one of the few draftable possibilities in this game. He’s a 6-5, 320-pound mauler in the ground game, but his pass protection could use work. Dixon will play in the East-West Shrine Game and is a candidate to be drafted later in the Day 3 range, depending on his testing, but he could fall to the priority free-agent ranks.

Cure Bowl: Georgia Southern (7-5) vs. Liberty (7-5) — 2:30 p.m. (CBSSN)

Liberty WR Antonio Gandy-Golden — The 6-4, 220-pound receiver has put up monster numbers the past two seasons, catching a combined 145 passes for 2,370 yards (a 16.3-yard average) with 19 TDs over 23 combined games. After a slew of drops in 2018, Gandy-Golden cured that with only two on 129 targets this season, according to Pro Football Focus. He possesses some interesting physical traits, can go up and get the ball and is relatively dependable, but Gandy-Golden isn’t a special athlete by NFL standards. He could end up the highest drafted Liberty player in decades. The last time the school produced a pick higher than No. 125 was Kelvin Edwards (88th pick by the New Orleans Saints in 1986).

Cheribundi Boca Raton Bowl: SMU (10-2) vs. Florida Atlantic (10-3) — 3:30 p.m. (ABC)

Florida Atlantic TE Harrison Bryant — Tough call here, as there are several intriguing mid-round prospects playing in this game, including SMU WR James Proche. But we’ll go with one of our favorite studies during our 2020 draft prep to this point in Bryant, the Mackey Award winner who has the ability to make catches down the seam. He also has improved his blocking and has a shot to be drafted somewhere in the third or fourth round, we believe.

FAU TE Harrison Bryant is a 2020 NFL draft prospect who is on the rise. (Photo by Aaron Gilbert/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Camellia Bowl: Arkansas State (7-5) vs. Florida International (6-6) — 5:30 p.m. (ESPN)

FIU QB James Morgan — The Bowling Green transfer has been on scouts’ radar for more than a year now, even though he suffered an ankle injury early this season and never really got healthy or played to his potential. But Morgan has decent size (6-4, 213 pounds) and respectable arm talent and is a candidate to be a Day 3 pick as a developmental prospect. His 2018 tape is better than his 2019 tape, so scouts must figure out if he’s regressed or whether the injury and his surrounding cast are to blame.

Mitsubishi Motors Las Vegas Bowl: No. 19 Boise State (12-1) vs. Washington (7-5) — 7:30 p.m. (ABC)

Boise State WR John Hightower — Last season, Hightower was a sparsely used but highly effective big-play machine. This season, the 6-2, 185-pound playmaker developed as a full-time receiver and fascinating prospect. Although he’s still raw as a former junior-college track star (400-meter hurdles), his upside really is interesting. Hightower can blow by people, but this might be the best secondary he’s faced. Then again, he might be the fastest receiver the Huskies have seen this season.

R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl: No. 20 Appalachian State (12-1) vs. UAB (9-4) — 9 p.m. (ESPN)

Appalachian State LB Akeem Davis-Gaither — The Senior Bowl invitee has really improved over the past few seasons and has enough playmaking ability to thrive as a three-down backer at the next level, as well as a core special teamer. He’s undersized and looks like a safety, so adding bulk is going to be needed at some point. But flip on the North Carolina game to see Davis-Gaither’s diving interception and you’ll quickly realize that he has NFL instincts and athleticism.

Monday, Dec. 23

Bad Boy Mowers Gasparilla Bowl: UCF (9-3) vs. Marshall (8-4) — 2:30 p.m. (ESPN)

UCF S Richie Grant — This game has been stripped of some of its NFL draft heft, as UCF WR Gabriel Davis and RB Adrian Killins Jr. have both declared and opted out of playing. Grant is a redshirt junior and has yet to make a call on whether or not to declare. He also hasn’t been as productive this season, failing to intercept a single pass one year after picking off six. Scouts are mixed on him, but he has tightened up his tackling and coverage in the second half of the season.

Tuesday, Dec. 24

SoFi Hawaii Bowl: BYU (7-5) vs. Hawaii (9-5) — 8 p.m. (ESPN)

BYU TE Matt Bushman — Although Bushman has yet to declare for the draft, he says he’ll wait until after this game to make a final decision — and at age 24, he’s on the older side for an NFL prospect, so we suspect he’s leaning toward entering. Bushman led the Cougars in receiving yards (597), has reliable hands and can threaten the seam. He’s a straight-line receiver, lacks wiggle and never will be a plus blocker. Bushman — whose father-in-law is former Eagles TE Chad Lewis — reminds us a big of a longer-framed Jacob Hollister and could be a top-125 pick if he comes out.

Thursday, Dec. 26

Walk-On’s Independence Bowl: Miami (6-6) vs. Louisiana Tech (9-3) — 4 p.m. (ESPN)

Miami LB Shaquille Quarterman — If you’re getting a head start on the 2021 (or 2022) draft, check out Miami EDGE Gregory Rousseau, who could be truly special. But if you’re dialed in on 2020 like we are, look right behind him and focus on Quarterman, who has been the heart and soul of the Hurricanes the past four years and will be finishing his career with his 52nd game for Miami. He was the first freshman middle linebacker to start for the Canes since Dan Morgan in 1998 and even showed his school pride — back in high school — when Quarterman wore a Miami t-shirt to Florida’s “Friday Night Lights” recruiting event. He’s an active, instinctive, run-stopping force who projects to about a fourth-round pick but could start for some NFL teams in base defenses.

Miami LB Shaquille Quarterman has been the heartbeat of the Canes' defense for four years. (Photo by Mark Brown/Getty Images)

Quick Lane Bowl: Pittsburgh (7-5) vs. Eastern Michigan (6-6) — 8 p.m. (ESPN)

Pitt CB Dane Jackson — There are some athletic concerns about Jackson, who has been beat deep steadily throughout the redshirt senior’s career. But the 6-foot, 190-pound cover man is an excellent tackler, consistently gets his hands on passes and does a good job rerouting receivers. Jackson will have an excellent chance to show his chops in this game against the Eagles’ nice quartet of receivers (Arthur Jackson, Dylan Drummond, Quian Williams and Line Latu), any of whom can be the go-to target in a given game. Jackson, who will play in the Senior Bowl, would fit in with an NFL team that runs a lot of zone, such as the Colts, Chargers or Steelers.

