NFL Draft 2020: Complete round-by-round list of 49ers' six selections

The 49ers appear to be set up to trade out of the first round during the 2020 NFL Draft to acquire more draft picks this year.

The NFL announced the official seven-round draft order Wednesday, and the 49ers are scheduled to own the No. 31 overall pick and then take off the entire second, third and fourth rounds. The 49ers, however, might find it more appealing to trade out of the first round to acquire multiple picks before their next scheduled selection comes in the fifth round.

This draft class is expected to feature a lot of enticing prospects at a couple of the areas the 49ers might look to address in the draft, most notably wide receiver and defensive back with Emmanuel Sanders and Jimmie Ward scheduled for free agency. The 49ers also are likely to look for offensive linemen and defensive linemen, especially if defensive end Arik Armstead does not return to the team as an unrestricted free agent.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

[RELATED: These five NFL free agents will be steals this offseason]

The 49ers were not awarded any compensatory picks this week.

The #49ers were not awarded any compensatory picks this year. Why? They had more gains in free agency than losses. They signed LB Kwon Alexander, RB Tevin Coleman, CB Jason Verrett and OL Ben Garland a year ago. Their only loss was P Bradley Pinion. — Matt Maiocco (@MaioccoNBCS) March 11, 2020

The draft is scheduled to take place on Thursday, April 23, through Saturday, April 25.

Story continues

Here is the complete list of 49ers scheduled draft picks:

49ERS 2020 DRAFT PICKS

First round: No. 31 (No. 31 overall_

Fifth round: No. 11 (No. 156 overall from Denver)

Fifth round:No. 31 (No. 176 overall)

Sixth round: No. 31 (No. 210 overall)

Seventh round: No. 3 (No. 217 overall from Detroit)

Seventh round: No. 31 (No. 245 overall)













NOTES

-The 49ers acquired Denver's pick in the fifth round, along with Emmanuel Sanders, in exchange for their own pick in the third and fourth rounds;

-The 49ers traded a second-round pick to Kansas City for DE Dee Ford;

-The 49ers acquired Detroit's seventh-round pick in the trade that sent Eli Harold to the Lions.







NFL Draft 2020: Complete round-by-round list of 49ers' six selections originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area