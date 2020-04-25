NFL Draft 2020: Charlie Woerner gives 49ers needed tight end depth

George Kittle is a valuable member of the 49ers' offense because of his versatility as a pass-catcher and a blocker.

The 49ers sought to increase their tight end depth Saturday in the 2020 NFL Draft by focusing on someone who possesses just one of Kittle's skills.

General manager John Lynch and coach Kyle Shanahan decided to go with a blocker, selecting Georgia's Charlie Woerner (6-foot-5, 244) in the sixth round with the No. 190 overall pick.

San Francisco moved up 20 spots from its original pick in that round with a trade that sent wide receiver Marquise Goodwin and the No. 210 pick to the Philadelphia Eagles.

Goodwin, one of the fastest players in the league, battled injuries and inconsistency during the past two seasons with the 49ers. He finished last season on injured reserve after seeing a dramatic reduction in his playing time midseason when the 49ers traded for veteran Emmanuel Sanders.

[49ERS INSIDER PODCAST: Listen to the latest episode]





Woerner joins a group of 49ers tight ends that also includes Kittle, Ross Dwelley and Daniel Helm. Woerner has a specific role. He will earn his spot on the 49ers by entering games in two-tight end formations on run downs. He's also expected to be a major contributor on special teams.

Woerner figures to assume a role similar to what Levine Toilolo held last season with the 49ers. Toilolo, a seven-year veteran, was used exclusively as a blocker. While appearing in 13 games in the regular season -- and all three playoff games -- Toilolo caught just two passes for 10 yards.

[RELATED: How Staley's retirement marks sudden end of 49ers era]

Woerner was an outstanding run blocker during his time in college. He started all 14 games in which he appeared last season, and caught just eight passes for 78 yards and one touchdown.

During his four-year Georgia career, Woerner appeared in 54 games with 19 starts. He caught 34 passes for 376 yards and one TD.

NFL Draft 2020: Charlie Woerner gives 49ers needed tight end depth originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area