NFL Draft 2020: Brandon Aiyuk's childhood picture shows 49ers destiny

Brandon Aiyuk will have no trouble wearing the 49ers' colors.

The wide receiver, whom San Francisco traded up Thursday to select with the No. 25 pick in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft, tweeted a picture of his 4-year-old self rocking a Niners turtleneck.

It was already written ...4 years old!! So excited to be a part of the @49ers organization! #faithful pic.twitter.com/frt7u94To3 — Brandon Aiyuk (@THE2ERA) April 24, 2020

The Reno, Nev., native tweeted the photo less than half an hour after the 49ers picked him, so San Francisco must've been on his mind. He clearly was on general manager John Lynch and coach Kyle Shanahan's, too.

Kyle Shanahan said the 49ers would have considered Aiyuk at 13 (or 14) if Kinlaw hadn't been there. The 49ers feel as if they added, no question, two immediate starters. They fill the holes left by the departures of Buckner and Sanders. — Matt Maiocco (@MaioccoNBCS) April 24, 2020

The 49ers entered the draft with seven picks but none in the second, third and fourth rounds. San Francisco briefly owned a fourth-round pick after trading down to No. 14 overall to select South Carolina's Javon Kinlaw. The 49ers then flipped the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' fourth (No. 117 overall), as well as a first (No. 31) and a fifth (No. 176), to the Minnesota Vikings so they could select Aiyuk.

The wheeling and dealing left the 49ers with fewer picks (six) than they had entering the night, but Lynch told reporters this week that he "didn't think it'd be a great year to have 10 draft picks" because of the 49ers' depth at most positions. Wide receiver was a clear need before Emmanuel Sanders' departure in free agency, so the additional fifth-rounder was a price the 49ers were more than willing to pay in order to address it.

That Aiyuk seems to have had a childhood affinity for the 49ers -- however small -- is an added bonus.

