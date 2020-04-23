NFL Draft 2020: When do the Bears pick, how many picks does Chicago have

Tonight, NFL teams will draft collegiate players with the hope of improving their respective franchises for the long-term. Unfortunately, the Bears will not be one of those teams picking unless general manager Ryan Pace trades into the first round, which will be costly.

The Bears would've had the 19th overall pick, but instead it goes to the Las Vegas Raiders because it was included in the Khalil Mack trade. That trade also moved the 43rd pick from the Raiders to the Bears, and that is currently the Bears' highest draft pick.

Fortunately, the second round has landed the Bears a lot of incredible talent over the years.

Last year the Bears didn't pick until the third round, when they selected Iowa State running back David Montgomery. The Bears' third-round pick this year, No. 81, also went to the Raiders in the Mack trade.

The Bears don't have a pick in the fourth round as a result of a trade from last year's draft, when the Bears traded a third- and fifth-round pick (in addition to this fourth round pick) for New England's third- and sixth-round selections last year.

The Bears also had a compensatory fourth-round pick at No. 140, but traded it to Jacksonville for quarterback Nick Foles.

In the seventh round, the Bears have two picks again thanks to the Mack trade. The Bears will get pick No. 2026 from the Raiders.

If you think the Bears' seven picks is a small amount, the Miami Dolphins lead the way with 14 picks, rest assured, the New Orleans Saints and Kansas City Chiefs each have five total.

The Mack trade as still worth it though.

List of Bears 2020 Draft Picks:

Round 2 - 43rd overall

Round 2 - 50th overall

Round 5 - 163rd overall

Round 6 - 196th overall

Round 6 - 200th overall

Round 7 - 226th overall

Round 7 - 233rd overall













