NFL Draft 2020: 5 bold predictions about what the Bears and Ryan Pace will do

The NFL Draft is only a few weeks away and the Bears need a strong class to solidify their team as contenders.

There are holes to fill, players to consider for the future beyond this season.

But what will we see from the Bears and general manager Ryan Pace?

Will the Bears trade down to collect picks? Acquiring double-digit draft picks? Will Pace trade up to draft an impact player?

Will the Bears draft a quarterback or do they believe Nick Foles or Mitch Trubisky will be the starter for years to come?

