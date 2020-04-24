Patience is a virtue, and 49ers fans will need plenty of it.

San Francisco made two selections in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft on Thursday night, initially trading back one spot to select South Carolina defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw at No. 14 overall, and then trading up from 31 to 25 to snag Arizona State wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk.

Unless an unexpected trade occurs, those will remain the 49ers' only selections until the fifth round.

#49ers 2020 Draft



First round

14-DT Javon Kinlaw, South Carolina

25-WR Brandon Aiyuk, Arizona State



Fifth round: No. 156

Sixth round: No. 210

Seventh round: No. 217















— Matt Maiocco (@MaioccoNBCS) April 24, 2020

San Francisco entered the draft without any picks in the second through fourth rounds, so in that sense, nothing has changed. The 49ers temporarily gained a fourth-round selection -- No. 117 overall -- in the trade with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in moving back to 14, but they had to include it in the trade package to move up for Aiyuk.

[RELATED: Why Aiyuk perfectly fits Shanahan, 49ers' passing offense]

Day 2 of the draft, which contains the second and third rounds, takes place Friday. It would be quite surprising if the 49ers ended up with a Day 2 pick, as that likely would mean they had traded one or more veterans or future picks in order to acquire it.

It would appear that the 49ers are placing a priority on quality over quantity, and frankly, that makes plenty of sense. They were mere minutes away from winning Super Bowl LIV, and there simply aren't many holes on the roster. Kinlaw and Aiyuk should become immediate producers and fill the voids created by the departures of DeForest Buckner and Emmanuel Sanders.

Story continues

As for who else will join them in their rookie class, well, it might take a while to find out.

[49ERS INSIDER PODCAST: Listen to the latest episode]



NFL Draft 2020: 49ers' remaining picks after two first-round trades originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area



