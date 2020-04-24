NFL Draft 2020: 49ers players react to Javon Kinlaw, Brandon Aiyuk picks

Only John Lynch and Kyle Shanahan knew exactly what the 49ers would do Thursday in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft.

After one trade down and another move up, the 49ers landed South Carolina defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw and Arizona State wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk.

Lynch and Shanahan addressed two areas of need, adding players that could make an instant impact on a team with Super Bowl aspirations.

Here's how 49ers players reacted to the selections of Kinlaw and Aiyuk:

Congrats @JavonKinlaw welcome to the empire!! Let's work! — Ronald Blair III (@superblair) April 24, 2020

Can't wait to meet @JavonKinlaw. What a story. Every DB loves a great D Line! Welcome to the #Faithful ! https://t.co/xFlTSrU6p6 — Ronnie Lott (@RonnieLottHOF) April 24, 2020

D line looking like the monstars of Space Jam — Jerick Mckinnon (@JetMckinnon1) April 24, 2020

Yessir‼️‼️ Welcome to the family!!! — Keaundre Greenlaw (@DreGreenlaw) April 24, 2020

Welcome to the block 🔥🔥 https://t.co/yv0dd1ACOq — Kwon Alexander (@kwon) April 24, 2020

Yessirrrrrrrrrr 💪🏾💪🏾 — Ronald Blair III (@superblair) April 24, 2020

Kinlaw and Aiyuk will get to meet their new 49ers teammates later this summer whenever training camp opens.

