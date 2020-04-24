NFL Draft 2020: 49ers players react to Javon Kinlaw, Brandon Aiyuk picks
Only John Lynch and Kyle Shanahan knew exactly what the 49ers would do Thursday in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft.
After one trade down and another move up, the 49ers landed South Carolina defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw and Arizona State wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk.
Lynch and Shanahan addressed two areas of need, adding players that could make an instant impact on a team with Super Bowl aspirations.
Here's how 49ers players reacted to the selections of Kinlaw and Aiyuk:
Really Real 💪🏾 @JavonKinlaw Welcome brotha!!! https://t.co/GgsjLnpPSZ
— DJ Jones (@djjones_44) April 24, 2020
Welcome to the block @JavonKinlaw !
🔥🔥🔥 https://t.co/hbf5CNVDsa
— Kwon Alexander (@kwon) April 24, 2020
Congrats @JavonKinlaw welcome to the empire!! Let's work!
— Ronald Blair III (@superblair) April 24, 2020
Can't wait to meet @JavonKinlaw. What a story. Every DB loves a great D Line! Welcome to the #Faithful ! https://t.co/xFlTSrU6p6
— Ronnie Lott (@RonnieLottHOF) April 24, 2020
@JavonKinlaw the block is hot!! Welcome to the squad man! 🔥🔥🔥
— George Kittle (@gkittle46) April 24, 2020
@JavonKinlaw congrats bro . Lessss goooo
— Arik Armstead (@arikarmstead) April 24, 2020
D line looking like the monstars of Space Jam
— Jerick Mckinnon (@JetMckinnon1) April 24, 2020
Congrats! @JavonKinlaw we on!
— Kendrick Bourne Poly (@BournePoly11) April 24, 2020
Let's get to work! Welcome bruh! #UnfinishedBusiness https://t.co/XEWE5iME9L
— Matt Breida (@MattBreida) April 24, 2020
Yessir‼️‼️ Welcome to the family!!!
— Keaundre Greenlaw (@DreGreenlaw) April 24, 2020
Let's get to it!!🔥🙌🏾 @JavonKinlaw https://t.co/JcWdDDPQjZ
— Fred Warner (@fred_warner) April 24, 2020
WR squad is deeeeeep 🔥 welcome brotha! https://t.co/9aJFEQMTXW
— Trent Taylor (@Trent5Taylor) April 24, 2020
😁😁😁welcome to the squad! 🔥 https://t.co/3LyeIer0tg
— George Kittle (@gkittle46) April 24, 2020
Welcome to the block 🔥🔥 https://t.co/yv0dd1ACOq
— Kwon Alexander (@kwon) April 24, 2020
Welcome @THE2ERA Let's gooo!! #UnfinishedBusiness https://t.co/p13uYTHXqc
— Matt Breida (@MattBreida) April 24, 2020
Yessirrrrrrrrrr 💪🏾💪🏾
— Ronald Blair III (@superblair) April 24, 2020
Welcome dog! Let's go get this ring! @THE2ERA 👀 https://t.co/rO3WPvG8oT
— Kendrick Bourne Poly (@BournePoly11) April 24, 2020
Kinlaw and Aiyuk will get to meet their new 49ers teammates later this summer whenever training camp opens.
