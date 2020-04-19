NFL Draft 2020: 49ers meet with Raekwon Davis virtually, other targets

Although the rules for meeting with potential NFL draft picks have been modified in light of the coronavirus pandemic, the 49ers still are finding ways to touch base with prospects from across the country.

Conversations must not last for longer than an hour, and teams are limited to just three meetings per week with each player.

Over the past week, Niners general manager John Lynch and his staff have met with a handful of potential draftees, per multiple reports. The list includes:

TE Charlie Taumoepeau, Portland State

LB Francis Bernard, Utah

RB Tra Minter, South Alabama

DL Raekwon Davis, Alabama

CB Luqman Barcoo, San Diego State

WR Quartney Davis, Texas A&M











Listen and subscribe to the 49ers Insider Podcast:





For a full list of the prospects San Francisco reportedly has met with, 49ers Web Zone has a detailed breakdown here.

Taumoepeau is projected as a seventh-round pick by many publications and could be a nice Day 3 option to provide some depth behind All-Pro George Kittle.

Portland State's Charlie Taumoepeau might be the best tight end after the catch in this class. Defenses he played in the FCS had their hands full trying to bring him down.



Play speed, toughness/physicality, contact balance, lateral cuts. Dude was a problem. #NFLDraft pic.twitter.com/ZC17Gld8pM



— Evan Lazar (@ezlazar) March 6, 2020

Bernard made 85 tackles and picked off two passes for the Utes in 2019 on the way to an appearance in the PAC-12 Championship Game at Levi's Stadium. Bernard is projected as a 7th-round/priority free agent player by NFL.com.

Story continues

Minter excelled in his three seasons at South Alabama, rushing for over 2,100 yards and 12 touchdowns while also amassing over 200 receiving yards in each campaign. Minter's versatility could make him a Day 3 steal.

Sleeper RB Tra Minter (South Alabama, 5' 8", 205 lbs). Stats: (36 Games) 483 Rushes, 2199 Rush Yards, 4.6 Avg, 12 Rush TD, 77 Receptions, 657 Rec Yards, 8.5 Avg, 1 Rec TD, 64 Kick Returns, 1434 KR Yards, 22.4 Avg, 18 Punt Returns, 132 PR Yards, 7.3 Avg & 1 PR TD. #TraMinter pic.twitter.com/GgxqZqr9MF — 49er_Edits (@49er_edits) March 8, 2020

A potential replacement for DeForest Buckner could be in this year's class, as NFL.com's Lance Zierlein compares Raekwon Davis to the former 49ers' pass-rusher. Despite a steep drop in production, Davis still finished second-team All-SEC in 2019 with the Crimson Tide.

Raekwon Davis, IDL/NT #Alabama



One of my favorite prospects. His production dipped from 8.5 sacks as a sophomore to 2 sacks in his next 26 starts.



At NT, he can be an elite pass-rusher. Has great hands, punches, rips + sheds well at 6'6" 311 lbs.



A STEAL in the 2nd#NFLDraft pic.twitter.com/SB6Ek2OQrs











— V (@VaughnDalzell) April 17, 2020

Barcoo had 10 interceptions in two seasons with the Aztecs, although nine did come during his senior season. He could be another Day 3 option for Lynch and Co.

Congratulations to @CP_Trojans alum @luqmanbarcoo on being selected as the @MountainWest Defensive Player of the Week after a huge night for @SDSUFootball



Check out some of his interceptions. pic.twitter.com/rOEDN7D2Eh



— San Diego Sports Association (@SDSportsAssn) October 9, 2019

[RELATED: What Jets' reported Ruggs 'love' could mean for 49ers]

Quartney Davis is seen as a Day 3 wide receiver, with above-average size for a player in the slot. He finished his college career with over 1,200 yards and 11 touchdown catches at Texas A&M.

Quartney Davis is going to be a STEAL in the NFL Draft.



(@QuartneyDavis1) pic.twitter.com/kKk2Q4Q684



— Kyle Yates (@KyleYNFL) February 8, 2020

NFL Draft 2020: 49ers meet with Raekwon Davis virtually, other targets originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area