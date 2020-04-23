NFL Draft 2020: 49ers' Kyle Shanahan gives tour of amazing home setup

If you thought 49ers general manager John Lynch's NFL draft setup was impressive, get a load of coach Kyle Shanahan's.

Shanahan shared a behind-the-scenes glimpse of his home and his office Wednesday on Twitter. The latter will serve as a de facto draft room due to the 2020 NFL Draft being held entirely online because of the global coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

By my count, Shanahan has seven screens -- excluding what appear to be two other televisions -- and two phones on his desk. One of those screens, Shanahan said, is just dedicated to a Zoom call with Lynch. Another will have a Zoom call with around 30 people, including 49ers scouts and other front-office personnel.

It puts just about every home-office setup to shame, shy of Cerebro at Charles Xavier's Westchester County, New York mansion.

"I'm pumped for tomorrow," Shanahan said. "I know it's been a long month for everybody, and I know we're gonna get through this together. Hopefully, you guys will enjoy tomorrow. I know I'm looking forward to it. We've been working pretty hard this last month. It's just been all draft and family time."

Shanahan will be locked in on his litany of screens when the 2020 NFL Draft's first round begins Thursday at 5 p.m. PT. The 49ers currently have two selections: Nos. 13 and 31 overall.

