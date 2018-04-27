NFL Draft 2018 Day 2: Second and Third Round Results, Picks, Selections, Trades, Order
The 2018 NFL Draft continued on in Dallas, Texas on Friday with Day 2, featuring the second and third rounds of the NFL's biggest offseason event.
On Thursday, the Cleveland Browns made Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield the No. 1 overall pick in the 2018 Draft, then adding Ohio State cornerback Denzel Ward three picks later at No. 4. The Redskins had a handful of options at No. 13, finally selecting Alabama defensive tackle Da'Ron Payne.
The Baltimore Ravens finished the first round by selecting Louisville quarterback Lamar Jackson with the No. 32 overall pick. With Jackson's name called, a total of five quarterbacks were drafted in the first round: Mayfield (No. 1 CLE), Sam Darnold (No. 3, NYJ), Josh Allen (No. 7 BUF), Josh Rosen (No. 10 ARI) and Jackson (No. 32 BAL).
The draft order for the second and third round continues on from the first round. The Redskins hold the No. 12 (No. 44 overall) pick in the second round, but do not hold a third-round pick, having traded the No. 14 pick (No. 78 overall) to the Kansas City Chiefs as part of the Alex Smith trade. Who will the Redskins draft in the second round? Rich Tandler's Day 2 NFL Draft preview should give you a good idea.
Day 2 of the NFL Draft begins at 7:00 p.m. ET on Friday, April 27. Round 2 and Round 3 will air on four networks: NFL Network, Fox, ESPN, and ESPN2.
NFL Draft 2018 Second Round Results:
1 (33). Cleveland Browns
2 (34). New York Giants
3 (35). Cleveland Browns (via HOU)
4 (36). Indianapolis Colts
5 (37). Indianapolis Colts (via NYJ)
6 (38). Tampa Bay Buccaneers
7 (39). Chicago Bears
8 (40). Denver Broncos
9 (41). Oakland Raiders
10 (42). Miami Dolphins
11 (43). New England Patriots (via NE)
12 (44). Washington Redskins
13 (45). Green Bay Packers
14 (46). Cincinnati Bengals
15 (47). Arizona Cardinals
16 (48). Los Angeles Chargers
17 (49). Indianapolis Colts (via NYJ from SEA)
18 (50). Dallas Cowboys
19 (51). Detroit Lions
20 (52). Baltimore Ravens
21 (53). Buffalo Bills
22 (54). Kansas City Chiefs
23 (55). Carolina Panthers
24 (56). Buffalo Bills (via LAR)
25 (57). Tennesse Titans
26 (58). Atlanta Falcons
27 (59). San Francisco 49ers (via NO)
28 (60). Pittsburgh Steelers
29 (61). Jacksonville Jaguars
30 (62). Minnesota Vikings
31 (63). New England Patriots
32 (64). Cleveland Browns (via PHI)
NFL Draft 2018 Third Round Results:
1 (65). Buffalo Bills (via CLE)
2 (66). New York Giants
3 (67). Indianapolis Colts
4 (68). Houston Texans
5 (69). New York Giants (via TBO)
6 (70). San Francisco 49ers (via CHI)
7 (71). Denver Broncos
8 (72). New York Jets
9 (73). Miami Dolphins
10 (74). San Francisco 49ers
11 (75). Oakland Raiders
12 (76). Green Bay Packers
13 (77). Cincinnati Bengals
14 (78). Kansas City Chiefs (via WAS)
15 (79). Arizona Cardinals
16 (80). Houston Texans (via SEA)
17 (81). Dallas Cowboys
18 (82). Detroit Lions
19 (83). Baltimore Ravens
20 (84). Los Angeles Chargers
21 (85). Carolina Panthers (via BUF)
22 (86). Kansas City Chiefs
23 (87). Los Angeles Rams
24 (88). Carolina Panthers
25 (89). Tennessee Titans
26 (90). Atlanta Falcons
27 (91). New Orleans Saints
28 (92). Pittsburgh Steelers
29 (93). Jacksonville Jaguars
30 (94). Minnesota Vikings
31 (95). New England Patriots
32 (96). Buffalo Bills (via PHI)
33 (97). Arizona Cardinals (Compensatory)
34 (98). Houston Texans (Compensatory)
35 (99). Denver Broncos (Compensatory)
36 (100). Cincinnati Bengals (Compensatory)