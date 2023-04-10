NFL Draft: 12 mid/late-round prospects that could be steals for the Eagles

The Eagles have had success hitting on late-round picks in the past few years, with Jordan Mailata (2018), Kenneth Gainwell (2021), Jack Driscoll (2020), Quez Watkins (2020), Josh Sweat (2018), Nathan Gerry, Jalen Mills, and Jason Kelce being some of the late round picks who’ve played in a Super Bowl.

The 2023 NFL draft offers Philadelphia another opportunity to reload in the late rounds.

The expectation is that GM Howie Roseman will move around the board, acquiring draft assets and a large group of undrafted free agents.

With the draft just three weeks away, we’re taking an early look at 12 mid to late-round prospects that could end up as steals for the Eagles.

LB Ivan Pace Jr., Cincinnati

Philadelphia loves pressure and versatile defenders; the former Bearcats star can go with the best of them.

Pace Jr. does not possess the prototypical size for a linebacker in the NFL. At 5’10 1/2″, 231 pounds, he Cincinnati in tackles (136), tackles for loss (20.5), and sacks (9) while also batting down four passes and forcing two fumbles.

Blake Freeland, OT, BYU

A mobile, versatile offensive tackle, Freeland could be a player to watch in the second and third rounds.

Freeland started 41 games for the Cougars over four seasons, and at 6-foot-8 and 302 pounds, he only allowed one sack in 2022.

Jartavius Martin, CB, Illinois

The Illinois safety displayed his athleticism and speed at the NFL combine, boosting his stock.

Caleb Murphy, EDGE, Ferris State

Murphy was an explosive Division II prospect who recorded 25.5 sacks in 15 games JUST LAST SEASON, giving him a career total of 40. He also logged 60.5 tackles for loss over his time with Ferris State.

McClendon Curtis, OL, Chattanooga

Curtis has some dominant performances at FCS-level Chattanooga, where he played guard spots and left tackle for the Moccs. Thanks to some athletic limitations with foot quickness and balance in space, he’ll be a guard in the NFL.

Trey Palmer, WR, Nebraska

Palmer is a former five-star recruit who flourished at Nebraska after leaving LSU. Palmer’s route running is raw, but he’s an athletic player with a second gear.

WR Jadon Haselwood, Arkansas

A Georgia high school legend who was once compared to A.J. Green, Haselwood led the Oklahoma Sooners with 39 receptions while starting 12 games in 2021 (399 yards, 10.2 per, six scores) before entering the transfer portal after the regular season, along with several teammates, because of the departure of head coach Lincoln Riley.

After landing at Arkansas, he led the Razorbacks with 59 receptions for 702 receiving yards (11.9 per) and three touchdowns in 12 starts in 2022.

LB Dorian Williams, Tulane

Williams had a final breakout season as one of the nation’s leaders in tackles (132) and he’s been making plays since 2020 when he posted 97 tackles, 15.5 tackles for loss, and 3.5 sacks while earning Second-Team All-AAC honors.

RB Israel Abanikanda, Pitt

Abanikanda ran a 4.41-second 40 and posted a 41-inch vertical — at 217 pounds during the scouting combine.

Abanikanda broke out with 36 carries for 320 yards and six touchdowns in Week 6 of the 2022 college football season against the Virginia Tech Hokies. That stat line gave him the school’s single-game record for rushing yardage over Hall of Famer Tony Dorsett — and on the season, he logged 1,431 yards and 20 touchdowns on 239 carries, averaging six yards per attempt.

CB Tre'Vius Hodges-Tomlinson, TCU

An undersized cornerback that can be a shutdown player, he’s the nephew of TCU legend LaDainian Tomlinson, and the senior cornerback had three interceptions and 12 pass breakups in 2022.

Edge Isaiah McGuire, Missouri

McGuire plays with elite power and motor, bringing surprising burst, bend, and hand nuance.

The 6-foot-4, 275-pound McGuire logged 21 solo tackles, 5.5 sacks, and two forced fumbles last season.

CB Darius Rush, South Carolina

At 6-foot-2 and 196 pounds, Rush is a bit heavier than Sauce Gardner, with elite read-and-react skills and a veteran’s patience.

