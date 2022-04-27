NFL Draft: 10 prospects who can make an immediate impact for the Eagles

The NFL is no longer a league where young rookies are afforded the opportunity to sit and learn from vested veterans on the roster.

Prospects selected at the top of the draft are widely expected to start right away, and Philadelphia had six of their nine 2021 draft picks play significant snaps, with Landon Dickerson, DeVonta Smith and Kenneth Gainwell playing prominent roles.

With the draft just one day away, lets take a look at 10 prospect with the dynamic skill sets, athleticism, proven production and opportunity to make an immediate impact with the Eagles during the 2022 NFL regular season.

Chris Olave, WR, Ohio State

Ncaa Football Ohio State Pro Day

Olave is a big-play specialists with the speed, quickness and burst to dominate on the perimeter.

At Ohio State last season, Olave gained 936 yards and 13 touchdowns on 65 receptions.

Treylon Burks, WR, Arkansas

Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

A big time pass catcher with the capacity to dominate in the red zone.

Kayvon Thibodeaux, DE, Oregon



Eug 111428 Uofb 07

A top-flight pass rusher, Thibodeaux would man the edge and pair with Josh Sweat for years to come.

Jermaine Johnson, DE, FSU

(AP Photo/Hakim Wright Sr.)

Johnson is an ultra-athletic defensive end with an outstanding first-step, quickness and hand skills.

Jordan Davis, DT, Georgia

Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Philadelphia has struggled to stop the run over the past few seasons and Davis’s presence would immediately alleviate the issue.

Devonte Wyatt, DT, Georgia

(AP Photo/Butch Dill)

An athletic run-stopper, who flashes as a pass rusher, Wyatt is a player to watch.

Devin Lloyd, LB, Utah

(AP Photo/George Frey)

Lloyd can do it all at the linebacker position, while doubling as a talented pass rusher as well.

Ahmad 'Sauce' Gardner, CB, Cincinnati



Houston Cougars At Cincinnati Bearcats Aac Championship Dec 4

This spot needs no explanation.

Andrew Booth, CB, Clemson



Clemson U Of Sc Football In Columbia

A polished, ACC cover corners with high football intelligence, technique, and rock-solid tackling skills.

Dax Hill, S, Michigan

A hybrid defender in the secondary as a slot CB/safety combo player with dynamic ball skills and instincts.

Jalen Pitre, S, Baylor

(AP Photo/Butch Dill)

The former Baylor star is a hybrid slot defender with great ball skills and the ability to blitz from the secondary.

