NFL doubles down on controversial Bears taunting penalty, fines Cassius Marsh over $5,000

The NFL doesn't just stand by the Chicago Bears' controversial taunting penalty, it's doubling down on it. Linebacker Cassius Marsh was fined over $5,000 for taunting the Pittsburgh Steelers' bench during Monday night's game, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

Marsh was fined $5,972 on Saturday for "unsportsmanlike conduct."

The NFL not only stands behind Monday night’s controversial taunting call against #Bears LB Cassius Marsh -- the league informed Marsh on Friday he's being $5,972 for unsportsmanlike conduct, per sources. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) November 13, 2021

The penalty was a major source of frustration for the Bears. With the Bears trailing by three points late in the contest, Marsh sacked Ben Roethlisberger to set up a fourth and long. After the sack, Marsh strutted in the direction of the Steelers' bench in celebration. Officials threw a flag for taunting. The penalty gave the Steelers a new set of downs to run more time off the clock before kicking a field goal.

That play didn't decide the game, as the Bears took a lead on their next possession. The Steelers battled back, however, winning the contest 29-27 on a last-second field goal.

Cassius Marsh says ref 'hip-checked' him

Marsh wasn't a fan of the call. Following the contest, Marsh said he believed official Tony Corrente "hip-checked" Marsh as he was jogging off the field. Marsh called Corrente's actions "incredibly inappropriate."

Video of the incident can be interpreted either way.

Tony Corrente leaned into the contact and then held his flag toss like a walk off three pointer. What a joke pic.twitter.com/MhNlNVewJx — Will Brinson (@WillBrinson) November 9, 2021

Marsh, 29, was signed the Bears' practice squad in November. He was activated for the team's Week 9 game against the Steelers due to multiple injuries on the Bears' defense.