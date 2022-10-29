Bears defensive back Jaquan Brisker took a kick to the groin from Patriots quarterback Mac Jones on Monday night, but Jones suffered no repercussions.

Jones, who lifted his leg on a slide and ended up with his foot in Brisker’s crotch, wasn’t flagged on the play and also was not fined, the league confirmed today.

Quarterbacks do sometimes get fined for kicking defensive players when sliding, most notably former Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, who was once fined $10,000 for kicking Ravens safety Ed Reed on a slide. But this time Jones wasn’t fined.

Also not fined from that game was New England’s Matthew Judon, who delivered a helmet-first hit to the back of Bears quarterback Justin Fields.

NFL does not fine Mac Jones for kick to the groin of Bears’ Jaquan Brisker originally appeared on Pro Football Talk