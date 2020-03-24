NFL doctors stopping all physicals until coronavirus pandemic passes

The NFL will no longer conduct physicals for free agents and prospective draft picks until after the coronavirus pandemic "has passed," the president of the NFL Physicians Society said in a letter sent to the league and the NFLPA.

Dr. Anthony Casolaro, co-head physician for the #Redskins & President of the NFL Physicians Society, sent a letter to the NFL & NFLPA discontinuing NFL-related physicals until the health crisis has passed. "Medical resources should focus on those who are ill or in need of care." pic.twitter.com/1IDLzAvj7y — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 24, 2020

"At the time of the most serious pandemic in our lifetime, we believe medical resources should focus on those who are ill or in need of care," Dr. Anthony Casolaro, Washington's team doctor, said in the letter. "We look forward to examining players when it is appropriate to do so."

The NFL reportedly sent a memo to its teams last week barring players and free agents from entering team facilities through March 31, informing teams they could contact local physicians to conduct physicals in the meantime. The league also indefinitely paused its offseason programs and banned medical and team personnel from traveling to meet with free agents last week.

Since teams can't officially announce deals until players have passed a physical, it will be a while before the 49ers and Raiders introduce their prospective free-agent classes.

The 49ers have already announced various re-signings, including Arik Armstead and Ronald Blair, but the team has not confirmed agreements with Tom Compton, Joe Walker and Kerry Hyder. The Raiders have extensively revamped their defense, but you wouldn't know it looking at the team's Twitter account.

