NFL divisional round schedule set for playoffs

When the Arizona Cardinals lost 34-11 to the Los Angeles Rams, the divisional round of the NFL playoffs was set. The games were already scheduled, but the Tampa Bay Buccaneers needed to know who their second-round playoff opponent would be.

It will be the Rams, as the Cardinals were eliminated with the loss.

The divisional round will have two games on Saturday and another two on Sunday.

Here is the schedule for the second round of the NFL playoffs with teams, dates and times.

Saturday afternoon game

Cincinnati Bengals at Tennessee Titans

Saturday, 4:30 p.m. ET kickoff

Nissan Stadium

CBS

The Titans had a first-round bye. The Bengals defeated the Las Vegas Raiders 26-19, their first playoff win since 1991.

Saturday night game

Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

San Francisco 49ers at Green Bay Packers

Saturday, 8:15 p.m. ET

Lambeau Field

Aired on FOX

The Packers had a first-round bye as the No. 1 seed in the NFC. The 49ers advanced with a 23-17 road win over the Dallas Cowboys.

Sunday early game

Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports

Los Angeles Rams at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Sunday, 3 p.m. ET

Raymond James Stadium

Aired on NBC

The Rams and Buccaneers face each other for the second time this season. The Rams defeated them 34-24 in Week 3. The Bucs blew by the Philadelphia Eagles 31-15 in the wild-card round, while the Rams disposed of the Arizona Cardinals 34-11.

Sunday late game

(AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)

Buffalo Bills at Kansas City Chiefs

Sunday, 6:30 p.m. ET

Geha Field at Arrowhead Stadium

Aired on CBS

The Bills advanced to the second round with a 47-17 blowout win over the New England Patriots. The Chiefs beat the Pittsburgh Steelers 42-21.

This is a rematch of last year’s AFC Championship Game.

