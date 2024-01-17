NFL Divisional Round schedule rankings and predictions

Divisional stakes

There will be doubleheaders on Saturday and Sunday as the NFL boils down to the final four teams in the postseason.

It is hard to believe the Bucs have another game in them like they played against the Philadelphia Eagles. This team was 9-8 in the regular season. The Lions probably had a tougher challenge in the Wild Card matchup against the Rams. Prediction: Lions 27, Bucs 16

This is a rematch of a season opener that saw the Ravens handle the Texans, 25-9. Houston failed to reach the end zone in that game, getting three field goals from Ka’imi Fairbairn. It did manage to limit Lamar Jackson and the Ravens offense to 265 yards. Both teams were careless as there were 22 penalties for 194 yards. The Texans have improved dramatically from the little that was expected. Winning against a juggernaut that the Ravens have become is too much to expect. Prediction: Ravens 23, Texans 13

The teams meet for the 10th time in the postseason. The Packers have a chance to even things at 5-5 with a win at Levi’s Stadium. Can’t see it happening. Prediction: 49ers 27, Packers 17

Patrick Mahomes goes on the road in the playoffs for the first time. He faces a familiar foe in Josh Allen. The Bills have been surging while the Chiefs have sputtered on offense while starring on defense. Everything points toward Buffalo, so that means Kansas City will win. Prediction: Chiefs 24, Bills 21

