NFL divisional round playoffs: Final score predictions for each game

The NFL playoffs kicked off last weekend, and there were plenty of fun games until Monday night. The opening weekend of the playoffs featured historic comebacks, close games and exciting finishes.

This weekend, it’s time for the divisional round.

Three of the four NFC East teams remain alive, with the Washington Commanders being the lone team at home. At one point, the Commanders were in position for all four division teams to earn a playoff berth but struggled in the final month.

Who wins this weekend to earn a trip to the conference championship games?

We here at Commanders Wire make our picks for the divisional round.

Jaguars at Chiefs — Saturday, Jan 21, 4:30 p.m. ET

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15). Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

The Jaguars surely don’t have any magic left against the AFC’s top seed, do they? Jacksonville quarterback Trevor Lawrence is on the verge of superstardom, and this playoff run will only raise the confidence of Jacksonville fans in its quarterback. Unfortunately for the Jags, they are in Arrowhead Stadium against Patrick Mahomes in January. The Chiefs are well-rested and shouldn’t have any problem against the up-and-coming Jaguars.

Chiefs 34, Jaguars 20

Giants at Eagles — Saturday, Jan 21, 8:15 p.m. ET

New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones (8) passes the ball as Washington Commanders safety Kamren Curl (31). Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

New York quarterback Daniel Jones looked like a superstar in last week’s win over the Minnesota Vikings. Imagine if he had more weapons around him. The Eagles are obviously the favorite, but this one isn’t going to be easy. However, Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts will lead his team past the pesky Giants.

Eagles 27, Giants 20

Bengals at Bills — Sunday, Jan. 22, 3:00 p.m. ET

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17). Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

Is this the game of the weekend? There will be some emotions Sunday after what occurred when these two teams faced off a few weeks ago. As for the game, don’t be surprised if it turns into a shootout. Buffalo quarterback Josh Allen must take better care of the football because Joe Burrow and the Bengals will make the Bills pay if they commit multiple turnovers. The difference in this game is the injuries to Cincinnati’s offensive line.

Bills 31, Bengals 27

Cowboys at 49ers — Sunday, Jan. 22, 6:30 p.m. ET

Christian McCaffrey #23 of the San Francisco 49ers celebrates a touchdown. (Photo by Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images)

The 49ers are red-hot. No team is playing better than the Niners right now. But that means nothing on Sunday. Is everyone too confident in the 49ers right now? There’s certainly a case to be made for that. The Cowboys looked terrific last week. If quarterback Dak Prescott can perform anywhere close to that level against a stout San Francisco defense, the Cowboys have a chance to pull off the win. The Cowboys defense will have success against San Francisco’s offense, but will it be enough to win? 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy makes enough plays late to lead San Francisco to a close win and advance to the NFC championship.

49ers 24, Cowboys 16

