NFL Divisional round picks: ‘Experts’ leaning toward Bills over Bengals

The Buffalo Bills are vying to take one step closer to Super Bowl 57 against the Cincinnati Bengals.

On Sunday, the Bills will host the Bengals in the Divisional round at Highmark Stadium.

Can the Bills pull it off with all eyes on them?

The so-called “experts” are leaning toward yes.

According to NFL Pickwatch, 66 percent of writers, analysts, and talking heads on television have picked Buffalo to beat Cincinnati.

In this case, these folks are going with the oddsmakers as well. The Bills enter Sunday as a 5.5-point favorite over the Bengals.

Even so, we still find a couple that think the defending champs will beat Buffalo.

For those curious of who they might want to take note of who is not “Bill-eving,” a few of those picking Cincy to win include: Albert Breer (Sports Illustrated), Dan Graziano (ESPN), and Maurice Jones-Drew (NFL Network).

Some of those staying on the Bills bandwagon: Jason La Canfora (CBS Sports), Cynthia Frelund (NFL.com), and Pete Prisco (CBS Sports).

